Somehow, Christian McCaffrey's latest injury update makes things even worse for the 49ers
Christian McCaffrey's 2024 season may be the nail in the coffin for those doubting the so called "Madden curse." If anybody would have been exempt to this idea, it would be the San Francisco 49ers star running back. But based on the last month of injury updates, nobody is exempt, even McCaffrey.
Most people are familiar with the majority of McCaffrey's injury saga this year, but for those that aren't caught up, here's a brief breakdown from training camp until now.
McCaffrey had some calf soreness in training camp, but it was quickly dismissed as just that: soreness. As time went by, the soreness lingered up until the star running back was officially listed as "inactive" for San Francisco's Week 1 matchup. The declaration of soreness quickly turned into a diagnosis of "achillies tendinitis," which resulted in McCaffrey being sent to Germany to see expert doctors. McCaffrey returned to San Francisco with mixed results, some reports indicating he was weeks away from a return while others indicated that he was months from a return.
Now, the situation has turned even worse for McCaffrey and the 49ers.
Christian McCaffrey injury saga takes another turn for the worst
Per 49ers insider Matt Maiocco, Christian McCaffrey has been diagnosed with Achillies tendinitis in both of his legs instead of just one.
It was once believed that the star would be able to play in the opener, but he's now looking at missing the entire 2024 season while in the prime of his physical career.
The 49ers are staring at a 2-2 record with a daunting schedule ahead. They have matchups with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Not to mention all the road contests and divisional games that they have.
San Francisco has also been without a ton of other talent this season. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle have missed time. Brandon Aiyuk missed the entire preseason with a contract holdout and he's struggled with getting completely up to speed. They have also missed Trent Williams, their star offensive lineman, and could be without him for even longer.
Kyle Shanahan's team is extremely talented. Brock Purdy is proving that he's better than anybody really thought, but the number of injuries are really adding up. McCaffrey is staring at the possibility of not taking the field until 2025. The idea that this team could fight the injury bug so bad that they're on the outside looking in at the playoffs is a real possibility.