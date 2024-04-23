Did Sonny Gray call his shot with Cardinals before turning-point walk-off win?
The Cardinals finally snapped their four-game losing skid on Monday. But a recent interview with Sonny Gray suggested that something might change for the better sooner or later.
By Curt Bishop
It's no secret that once again, the St. Louis Cardinals are off to a slow start. This took place last year and ultimately resulted in them finishing 71-91 and in last place in the NL Central.
After a four-game losing skid dropped them to 9-13 on the season, the bats woke up and delivered a dramatic come-from-behind win on Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. But did a recent interview with new ace Sonny Gray suggest that a big win such as this was coming?
On Saturday, the Cardinals came into their game against the Milwaukee Brewers with a record of 9-11, and Gray was asked about the team's struggles.
"I came here because I want to win and I expect us to win," said Gray. "I think it's coming soon. We're going to get hot, and I truly believe that."
Did Sonny Gray call his shot on Cardinals' potential turnaround?
The Cardinals went on to lose two more games after this interview, but Monday night's game could be huge for St. Louis.
Obviously, there is still work to do for St. Louis. They remain at the bottom of the NL Central with a record of 10-13 and sit five games back of first place as the month of April draws to a close.
But a win such as this one, especially against the defending National League champions could be a confidence builder as the Cardinals look to finish April on a positive note and get back into contention.
Gray could have seen something he liked in what the Cardinals had been bringing to the table despite their struggles. They do have a few breaks in the schedule coming up in May.
The first weekend of the month, they'll host the Chicago White Sox, who own a record of 3-19 as of now. The following week, they'll match up against the struggling Los Angeles Angels. These could be opportunities for the Cardinals to get back into the race.
Fans certainly hope that Gray was right and that Monday night will prove to be a turning point for the Cardinals after another slow start.
Gray himself is off to a hot start. He owns a 2-1 record and an ERA of 1.04. He took the hard-luck loss on Sunday when he allowed just two runs over 6.1 innings and struck out 12 against the Milwaukee Brewers but has still been every bit as good as advertised for the Cardinals.
Gray is a key veteran voice in the clubhouse, and he could be a huge factor in a potential turnaround, on and off the field.