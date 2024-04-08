Sonny Gray's debut could be the spark the Cardinals need to turn uneven start around
Sonny Gray's debut could be what gets this Cardinals season on the right track.
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the 2023 season as NL Central favorites, yet they finished at the bottom of the division with a 71-91 record. It was their first losing season since 2007 and they posted their lowest winning percentage since the 1995 campaign.
A big reason for their struggles had to do with their starting rotation. They struggled to both stay healthy and pitch effectively. In response, St. Louis made it a point to add three starting pitchers in free agency, but the best of the three and the team's unquestioned ace was forced to begin the year on the IL.
Sonny Gray was the AL Cy Young runner-up last season but his Spring Training was cut short due to a hamstring injury. Fortunately, the injury was relatively minor, and the right-hander is officially set to make his Cardinals debut on Tuesday when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.
Sonny Gray's Cardinals debut could spark Cardinals turnaround
St. Louis' start to the season has seen mixed results. Their 5-5 record could be worse considering two of their first three series came against the Dodgers and Padres, two teams vying for contention, but their rotation remains a mess.
Their 5.08 rotation ERA ranks 26th in the majors, and that's with Steven Matz posting a 1.74 ERA in his two starts. Adding Sonny Gray can potentially get not only the team, but the rotation, on the right track.
Gray's first test is a big one as he's set to face off against the high-powered Phillies offense. He'll be on a limited pitch count in Tuesday's outing as he continues to build up, but even if Gray can get through four or five strong innings that's already a major improvement over what the Cardinals have gotten from everyone else not named Matz.
For St. Louis to have a chance in the NL Central they're going to need their rotation to take a major step forward. Getting Gray back gives them a chance to do that.