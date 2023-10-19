Sonny Gray's latest comment should only fuel Atlanta Braves interest
The Atlanta Braves can acquire their next ace for cheap if Alex Anthopoulos plays his cards right.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves need to add some pitching this winter, that much is clear. Kyle Wright is out for the 2024 season and Charlie Morton's future is unclear, as he turns 40 years old this free agency cycle. With plenty of high-profile starting pitchers hitting the market, Alex Anthopoulos could make a high-profile move with the future in mind.
Sonny Gray is expected to be one of those top starter. Gray has excelled leading the Minnesota Twins pitching staff, and helped them secure a Wild Card series victory prior to losing in the ALDS to Houston.
Why the Braves should increase their interest in Sonny Gray
Gray is 34 years old, so he could be signed to a three-or-four-year contract, rather than a deal that would limit the Braves spending for years to come. His recent comments about his financial expectations should only make Atlanta more interested in his services:
“We want to go to a place where you feel wanted,” said Gray, per The Athletic's Dan Hayes. “I don’t know if this is the right thing to say before going to become a free agent, but I’ll say it because it’s honest. Money is not the ultimate factor for me. Never has been. Having said that, you want to be valued appropriately. … There are a lot of factors that go into those decisions. It’s not only me making it. As anyone who’s known me throughout the course of this year and last year, there are a lot of other things that go into it, my wife and my kids a big part of it. But I do love it here.”
With those comments, Gray has made it clear that winning is more important to him than money. Still seeking his first World Series in what could be the twilight of his career, Atlanta would be an ideal landing spot if they're willing to meet Gray halfway.