Sony Michel, Georgia legends reach out to Nick Chubb after brutal injury
Georgia Bulldogs legends extended their support for Nick Chubb on social media after the Browns star suffered an apparently catastrophic injury.
The NFL world agreed with one big thing on Monday Night Football: Watching Nick Chubb go down with a potentially career-threatening injury was the worst.
Chubb's knee got taken out by Minkah Fitzpatrick during the Browns matchup with the Steelers. The replay was so gruesome that ABC chose not to show it up close.
Fellow Georgia Bulldogs alumni came out of the woodwork to extend their love and support to Chubb in the aftermath of the injury.
Georgia football alumni send love to Nick Chubb after terrible injury
Chubb played four seasons at Georgia. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of his four seasons. And he almost certainly would have gotten their a fourth time if not for a season-ending injury in 2015. He hurt the same knee against Tennessee as he did on Monday Night Football against the Steelers.
The Browns drafted Chubb in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and he's been great from the get go. He started nine games and rushed for 996 yards as a rookie. He's ripped off four-straight 1,000-yard seasons since.
Chubb has come back from a major knee injury before, but he's 27 years old this time and it'll be even more difficult to make it back onto the field to be effective once more. The Browns reportedly fear he dislocated his knee with "multiple ligament damage," according to Jordan Schultz.
The only thing the Georgia community can do to help Chubb is to send him well wishes and make sure he feels loved right now. His former teammates and alumni are already doing that.
Chubb had 64 yards on 10 carries before he had to be carted off the field. He likely has a long injury recovery ahead of him but he'll have the support of his fellow Bulldogs.