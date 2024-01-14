Sony Open payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
The Sony Open has provided a ton of drama and excitement over the years on the PGA Tour and the 2024 trip to Waialae Country Club was no exception.
On Moving Day on Saturday, Keegan Bradley, Grayson Murray and Sam Stevens surged out to the front of the pack to form the final group for Sunday. However, as the final round got underway, guys further down the leaderboard like J.T. Poston, Carl Yuan and Russell Henley all started to make big moves up the leaderboard.
That all led to a thrilling ending and a three-player playoff between Murray, Bradley and Byeon Hun An, who seemed to sneak up on everyone. In the playoff, though, Bradley's approach all but took him out of a chance to make birdie, but Murray put the pressure on An by sinking his 38-foot birdie putt. An then missed one inside of five feet to give Murray the win.
We know that everyone in the field at Waialae came in hoping to get into good form to start the 2024 season, but they're also looking for a nice payday too. What exactly is the purse and prize money on the line at the 2024 Sony Open? Let's take a look.
Sony Open purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
As the winner of the 2024 Sony Open, Grayson Murray will receive $1.494 million in prize money. That is a nice payout for the victor at Waialae in one of the best fields this event has seen in a long time. The total purse at the Sony Open is a solid $8.3 million this week with the winner taking home 18% of the purse. As far as FedEx Cup points go, it is also lesser than in a designated event, but 500 points still go to the winner, with the standard allotment of points we're used to moving further down the leaderboard.
Now, let's take a look at the full payout distribution by finishing position at the Sony Open.
Sony Open payout distribution by finishing position for 2024
Finishing Position
Payout in Prize Money
Winner: Grayson Murray
$1.494 million
T2. Keegan Bradley
$738,700
T2. Byeong Hun An
$738,700
T4. Carl Yuan
$373,500
T4. Russell Henley
$373,500
6. J.T. Poston
$300,875
T7. Nick Taylor
$260,758.33
T7. Emiliano Grillo
$260,758.33
T7. Matthieu Pavon
$260,758.33
T10. Andrew Putnam
$209,575
T10. Harris English
$209,575
T10. Taylor Pendrith
$209,575
T13. Eric Cole
$153,135
T13. Tyrrell Hatton
$153,135
T13. Taylor Montgomery
$153,135
T13. Akshay Bhatia
$153,135
T13. Patton Kizzire
$153,135
T18. Billy Horschel
$106,101.66
T18. Brian Harman
$106,101.66
T18. Brandon Wu
$106,101.66
T18. Stephan Jaeger
$106,101.66
T18. Chris Kirk
$106,101.66
T18. Ben Silverman
$106,101.66
T24. Patrick Rodgers
$67,645
T24. Denny McCarthy
$67,645
T24. Stewart Cink
$67,645
T24. Troy Merritt
$67,645
T24. Kurt Kitayama
$67,645
T24. Sam Stevens
$67,645
T30. K.H. Lee
$44,750.83
T30. Keith Mitchell
$44,750.83
T30. Brendon Todd
$44,750.83
T30. Zac Blair
$44,750.83
T30. Ryo Hisatune
$44,750.83
T30. Ludvig Aberg
$44,750.83
T30. Hideki Matsuyama
$44,750.83
T30. Ben Griffin
$44,750.83
T30. Cam Davis
$44,750.83
T30. Adam Svensson
$44,750.83
T30. S.H. Kim
$44,750.83
T30. Taiga Semikawa
$44,750.83
T42. Michael Kim
$25,912.60
T42. Will Gordon
$25,912.60
T42. Si Woo Kim
$25,912.60
T42. Nick Hardy
$25,912.60
T42. Dylan Wu
$25,912.60
T42. Harry Hall
$25,912.60
T42. Alex Noren
$25,912.60
T42. Charley Hoffman
$25,912.60
T42. Scott Stallings
$25,912.60
T42. Austin Eckroat
$25,912.60
T52. Erik Van Rooyen
$19,770.60
T52. Matt Wallace
$19,770.60
T52. Joseph Bramlett
$19,770.60
T52. Ben Kohles
$19,770.60
T52. Robert MacIntyre
$19,770.60
T57. Aaron Rai
$18,592
T57. Justin Rose
$18,592
T57. Corey Conners
$18,592
T57. Chandler Phillips
$18,592
T57. Maverick McNealy
$18,592
T57. Mark Hubbard
$18,592
T57. Davis Thompson
$18,592
T57. Robby Shelton
$18,592
65. Tyler Duncan
$17,845
T66. Nico Echavarria
$17,430
T66. Greyson Sigg
$17,430
T66. Luke List
$17,430
T66. Webb Simpson
$17,430
T70. Jake Knapp
$16,932
T70. Alejandro Tosti
$16,932
T72. Joel Dahmen
$16,660
T72. Lanto Griffin
$16,660
T74. Parker Coody
$16,019
T74. Seamus Power
$16,019
T74. Justin Lower
$16,019
T74. Martin Trainer
$16,019
T74. Yuta Katsuragawa
$16,019
79. Norman Xiong
$15,521
T80. Matthew NeSmith
$15,272
T80. Garrick Higgo
$15,272
Obviously, we aren't talking about the same level of prize money as we saw last week at The Sentry and that we'll see throughout the season at other designated events. This, however, is the type of purse we can expect to see overall when it comes to the full-field, regular PGA Tour events.
Perhaps more important than the payout, though finishing at the top of the leaderboard is still exceptionally profitable, is the 500 FedEx Cup points awarded to the winner and what that can mean for the season-long race. Additionally, the Top 5 players in FedEx Cup points in these non-designated events will earn entry into the next designated event as part of the Swing 5.