Sooners QB Jackson Arnold warned of this 'cursed' SEC stadium by UGA QB Carson Beck
By John Buhler
Carson Beck may be now in the SEC, but Jackson Arnold could be next. As the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs begins what will be his final season Between the Hedges, the new starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners is ready to leave his mark in OU's new league. The two signal-callers bonded earlier this summer while attending the Manning Passing Academy. There's also this...
While they were shooting the breeze, Arnold talked about his first SEC road start being at Auburn. That just so happened to be Beck's first SEC road start as the UGA quarterback last year. It was a challenging game for Beck down on The Plains at Jordan-Hare. His one-touchdown pass to Brock Bowers lifted Georgia to victory, but it was certainly a baptism by fire in Georgia's huge rivarly game.
Beck even made it a point to tell Arnold that Jordan-Hare Stadium might be cursed. Oh, man...
"Yeah, I've never been to the stadium before, but when I was at the Manning Passing Academy, I was talking to Carson Beck about it, and he claimed the place was cursed."
Arnold, a newcomer to the SEC like all of his OU teammates, certainly heard what Beck had to say.
“He thought the place was cursed, man. I think their game was like a one-touchdown game. He said it could have gone either way, but he said that place is extremely hard to play in. Again, we love a challenge. We want the challenge.”
Here is a clip of Arnold speaking to the media during SEC Media Days at the Omni Hotel in Dallas.
While Jordan-Hare is a difficult place to play in, I'd say Neyland Stadium is the SEC's most cursed.
Carson Beck told Jackson Arnold that Jordan-Hare Stadium is cursed
Outside of maybe only FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, you can say every SEC stadium is incredibly difficult to play in as a visitor. In my experiences as a Georgia fan, I would say Jordan-Hare, Neyland and Williams-Brice hit differently. I also recognize how challenging Bryant-Denny and Tiger Stadium are from afar, but keep in mind Georgia did not play Alabama and LSU regularly during the season.
As far as Auburn, South Carolina and Tennessee's venues are concerned, I am never excited to see Georgia play at any of them. Every four or five years, Auburn will have a team that seemingly comes out of nowhere and asserts itself into the national title picture. In those years, they annihilate Georgia down on The Plains. They typically end up getting the best of Alabama as well (2010, 2013 and 2017).
In those seasons, you end up with wacky stuff like the Camback, the Prayer at Jordan-Hare or the Kick Six. While Cam Newton stunned Alabama in Tuscaloosa back in 2010, you get the point, right? The crowd gets into it and is louder than you expect. Auburn makes use of all four quarters to thwart their two biggest rivals. It is seasons like this were we collectively joke that God Himself is an Auburn fan.
While I despise the roosters crowing in 95-plus heat to the never-ending cacophony of Sandstorm, Williams-Brice at South Carolina is not quite on Jordan-Hare's level. That is because Steve Spurrier doesn't coach their anymore. While I know that sinew breaks on the Neyland Stadium turf like popsicle sticks, I haven't been overly afraid to play at Neyland since Phillip Fulmer was the Vols coach.
Yet, Auburn is different. While the Tigers have not won in Athens since the George W. Bush Administration, I know that weird things happen down on The Plains. It is not like losing connection to your headsets up in Foxborough, but whatever can go wrong will go wrong down in Auburn. Georgia is the better program, but Auburn has my respect because they keep it interesting just often enough.
Like Early Cuyler, I like driving in my truck and Auburn sucks. T-Pain, help me break this one down!