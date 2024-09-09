Sophie Cunningham takes her game and her partnership with Quest to the next level
Sophie Cunningham didn't always have the best diet before entering the WNBA.
Once she was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2019 she learned from her teammates and coaching staff that you need to treat your body "like a Lamborghini." When Cunningham attended the University of Missouri her diet consisted of McDonald's and junk food, it lacked protein and proper nutrition.
A large part of why her transition to a healthy diet was so smooth is thanks to her partnership with Quest.
"A lot of people used to think of Quest as just a protein bar, but it's a lifestyle. It's almost like I'm cheating with other goods and other foods because I was viewing myself with Quest, but it was delicious," Cunningham told FanSided.
Her locker is filled with Quest protein bars, protein shakes, and any other snacks from the brand. Being able to have easy access to the products makes it much easier for her to stay fueled especially in between practices, games, and workouts.
Cunningham has improved significantly each offseason for Phoenix, so much that she is a strong candidate for the Sixth Player of the Year award this season. This season she is playing a crucial role in the success of the Mercury, averaging 8.1 points, four rebounds, 2.1 assists, and one steal per game.
Although she's playing slightly fewer minutes this season and her scoring has dropped a bit, her steals and assists per minute are career-high, as is her true shooting percentage. The Mercury are just under 0.500 but have already clinched a playoff berth and are outscoring opponents by an average of 4.9 points per 100 possessions when Cunningham is on the floor with stars Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper.
What not many people know is that Cunningham also is an analyst for the Phoenix Sun. Along with training for the upcoming WNBA season, she has learned a decent amount by being on the sideline and press room for the Suns organization.
"Its opened my eyes and my IQ up to basketball. The players are great and you see them on TV all the time but when youre actually working with them on a daily basis, I find myself in awe quite a bit," Cunningham said. "When you watch that elite level of basketball it changes your perspective and your mind and you see the game differently."
Off the court, success has found Cunningham easily, especially when it comes to her pregame outfits, like her outfit with Quest. There has been a mixture of reactions from social media, but she has embraced everything that has been coming her way. Partnering with a brand like Quest, which embraces her in every form, is extremely special for her. It's so special that she could wear a custom Quest outfit before the Mercury took on the Washington Mystics last Thursday night. Cunningham was able to bring in her unique style and represent this partnership.
For Cunningham, she's been in the league for six years and has seen the transition in women's basketball. This season has been record-breaking for the WNBA, especially with the rookie class bringing attention the league has deserved for a long time. She's feeling as prepared as she's ever been and hoping this is the season she and the Mercury can break through.