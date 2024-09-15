Sounds like the Bengals burned the bridge on extending Ja’Marr Chase
By Austen Bundy
Add the Cincinnati Bengals to the list of teams who spurned a star player in contract negotiations (ahem, New York Giants).
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ja'Marr Chase is done attempting to negotiate with the team on an extension and believes the front office misled him this past offseason.
Chase reported to training camp on time, apparently under the impression that talks were in a better spot than they actually were, according to ESPN. Chances of getting a deal done during the season are slim to none at this point.
The last time Cincinnati extended a player in-season was offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth's one-year extension in 2015, the only time it's happened in the last 20 years, per Schefter.
The Bengals are playing with fire and Ja'Marr Chase
Chase's camp claims it was told multiple times last season that the three-time Pro Bowler would receive an extension this year. Instead, there was silence as players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith all received lucrative new deals this summer.
Sources close to Chase told ESPN that the wide receiver took out a $50 million insurance policy out on himself for the remainder of the season. "He's good," one told Schefter.
Chase and Cincinnati now focus their attention on Sunday's opponent, the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow will have to lean heavily on Chase as he'll be without alternate weapon Tee Higgins again. Chase told reporters Thursday he told the rest of the room "we got to play like" the team to beat in the AFC.
"Everybody knows that. It's not no if. We are the team to beat in the AFC," Chase proclaimed proudly. "We know it and we got to act like it."
Cincinnati is looking for its first regular season win against Kansas City since 2022 and its first at Arrowhead since 2012.