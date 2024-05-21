Southampton vs. Leeds United: Championship TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Both Southampton and Leeds United played emphatically in the second legs of their Championship playoff semi-finals to secure their place in what is known as the most expensive game in soccer. This weekend's match will see both sides come face to face at Wembley with the victors earning a place in the Premier League.
Southampton defeated West Bromwich Albion 3-1 thanks to a goal from Will Smallbone and a brace from Adam Armstrong. Smallbone has seven goals in all competitions this season whilst Armstrong has 23.
Leeds beat Norwich City 4-0 with Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville all getting on the scoresheet. The result cost former USMNT player David Wagner his job at Norwich. This weekend's tie does not have much interest from an American perspective as Leeds' only Stars and Stripes player is Brenden Aaronson who spent the season on loan at Union Berlin. Aaronson is set to return to Leeds this summer but it is still expected to be sold or sent on loan again.
The two sides played each other on the final day of the Championship's regular season. Southampton won 2-1 with Armstrong and Smallbone finding the back of the net. Piroe got Leeds' goal but the Whites still finished above the Saints in the division.
Southampton lineup predictions
- Alex McCarthy
- Kyle Walker-Peters
- Taylor Harwood-Bellis
- Jan Bednarek
- Jack Stephens
- William Smallbone
- Flynn Downes
- Joe Aribo
- Adam Armstrong
- Ryan Fraser
- David Brooks
Leeds United lineup predictions
- Illan Meslier
- Archie Gray
- Joe Rodon
- Ethan Ampadu
- Junior Firpo
- Ilia Gruev
- Glen Kamara
- Wilfried Gnonto
- Georginio Rutter
- Crysencio Summerville
- Joel Piroe
How to watch Southampton vs. Leeds United in the Championship playoff final
- Date: Sunday, May. 26
- Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- TV info: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Supporters can watch the Championship playoff final on ESPN+.