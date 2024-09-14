Southampton vs. Manchester United: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Manchester United have not had the best of starts to this season's Premier League. They won their opening game against Fulham but then suffered back-to-back defeats to Brighton and then Liverpool.
However, they face Southampton this weekend who are at the foot of the table with zero points. This is a must-win game for Eric ten Hag.
Is ten Hag the right man for United?
It could be argued that had it not been for United beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final last season, then ten Hag would have been dismissed as their manager.
United took their time before deciding that ten Hag should stay on as manager. A logical replacement would have been Mauricio Pochettino. However, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager has now taken the head coach role with the USMNT.
It is unclear who could replace ten Hag but if results do not improve then the club will have no choice but to show him the door. One possibility is that Ruud Van Nistelrooy - who is one of ten Hag's assistant managers - could take over the team on an interim basis.
Are Southampton set to be relegated?
Southampton only returned to the Premier League this season after they were promoted via the Championship playoffs at the end of the last campaign. However, they have lost their opening three league games.
Russell Martin's side lost 1-0 to both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. This was followed by a 3-1 defeat to Brentford. They need to start picking up points soon or they will be doomed to going straight back down.
Team news and predicted lineups
Aaron Ramsdale made his debut for Southampton in their last game against Brentford. The former Arsenal goalkeeper will be hoping his performances save the Saints from relegation and also put him in a position to get back on the England roster.
Southampton predicted lineup: Ramsdale, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Sugawara, Smallbone, Downes, Aribo, Walker-Peters, Archer, Brereton Diaz
Casemiro was taken off at halftime in United's last game against Liverpool as he made two costly errors that gifted goals to their opposition. Manuel Ugarte has been signed to replace the Brazilian and he could be in line to start against Southampton.
Man United predicted lineup: Onana, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Diallo, Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee
Historical context and prediction
The last time Southampton hosted United in the Premier League, it was the visitors that won 1-0. Bruno Fernandes scored the winner in that game.
This could be a bad time for Southampton to be playing United as Ten Hag's side need to bounce back from their defeat to Liverpool. United do seem to make games difficult for themselves recently so could win 2-1.
How to watch Southampton vs. Man United
Southampton will take on Man United at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 14. The match will be televised on USA Network, Universo and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).