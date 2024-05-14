Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion: Championship TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Just like the other semifinal — Norwich City vs. Leeds United — this tie between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion remains goalless. However, the deadlock must be broken this week to decide who will play in the Final at Wembley on May 26 for a chance to be in the Premier League next season.
The playoff Final is often referred to as the most expensive game in soccer. The winnings for the match are said to be in the region of £200 million.
The pressure is on Southampton boss Russell Martin to deliver promotion for this side. The Telegraph has reported that, "Martin’s position as manager will be plunged into doubt if he fails to guide the club back into the Premier League."
Martin joined Southampton last year having previously been the manager of Swansea City and Milton Keynes Dons. His playing career saw him represent Lewes, Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United, Norwich — who his side could face in the playoff Final — Rangers, Walsall and MK Dons.
From a USMNT perspective, Daryl Dike is still out with an Achilles injury but he did show his support for his West Brom side last Sunday by posting on Instagram, "Huge Effort from the boys and fans! Another big 90 to come on Friday."
Southampton lineup predictions
- Alex McCarthy
- Kyle Walker-Peters
- Taylor Harwood-Bellis
- Jan Bednarek
- Jack Stephens
- William Smallbone
- Flynn Downes
- Ryan Manning
- Adam Armstrong
- Joe Aribo
- Che Adams
West Bromwich Albion lineup predictions
- Alex Palmer
- Darnell Furlong
- Kyle Bartley
- Cedric Kipre
- Conor Townsend
- Okay Yokuslu
- Alex Mowatt
- Tom Fellows
- Grady Diangana
- Mikey Johnston
- Brandon Thomas-Asante
How to watch Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion in the Championship playoffs
- Date: Friday, May. 17
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Southampton, England
- Stadium: St Mary's Stadium
- TV info: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Supporters can watch this Championship match on ESPN+.