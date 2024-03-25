Spain vs. Brazil live stream, schedule, preview: Watch international friendlies online
Spain play Brazil in an international friendly this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Brazil have a new superstar in Endrick who announced himself on the World stage after scoring the winning goal against England at Wembley. The Brazilian plays for Palmeiras but will join Real Madrid this summer.
This week will give Endrick the opportunity to play at the stadium that will soon be his home. His Brazil side play Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu. The match will also be a chance for Endrick to face some of his future teammates. Joselu and Dani Carvajal of Los Blancos are on their roster.
Spain's previous game this international break was a 1-0 loss to Colombia at the London Stadium -- home to Premier League side West Ham United. Daniel Munoz got the winner for the Colombians which was assisted by Luis Diaz of Liverpool.
Both Brazil and Spain will be using this game as preparation for their summer tournaments. Brazil will be competing in the Copa America which will be held in the United States. They are in a group with Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica.
Spain's group at the European Championship consists of Italy, Croatia and Albania. There was a time when La Roja dominated world soccer winning the Euros in 2008, 2012 and the World Cup in 2010. However, Euro 2012 was their last tournament win.
Brazil last won the World Cup back in 2002 but they have since won the Copa America three times. They are without their talisman Neymar who is out with a long-term injury. The former Barcelona and PSG player is also now not playing at the highest level, he us currently with Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.
How to watch Spain vs. Brazil in an international friendly
- Date: Tuesday, Mar, 26
- Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Madrid Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this game on Fubo.