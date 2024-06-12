Spain vs. Croatia: UEFA European Championship TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Spain are one of the most successful teams in the history of the European Championship. They have won the tournament three times which included them winning it back to back in 2008 and 2012. However, their squad is not quite as good now as it was when they had the likes of Xavi, Iniesta and David Villa starring for them.
They are not considered favorites with the young side that they now have. They have Lamine Yamal who is just 16-years-old on their roster. However, they do also have experience with Jesus Navas now back playing for them. Navas won Euro 2012 and the 2010 World Cup with Spain. Another key player for Spain is Rodri who has been one of Manchester City's best players in recent times.
Spain take on a Croatia side this weekend who could be considered dark horses for the tournament. Croatia got to the final of the 2018 World Cup but many of their best players, Luka Modric for example, are not getting any younger. They are in a group of death that also includes Italy and Albania. Therefore it is crucial that both sides pick up points early if they are to make it to the knockout stages of the competition.
Spain lineup predictions
- Unai Simon
- Marc Cucurella
- Robin Le Normand
- Nacho Fernandez
- Jesus Navas
- Pedri
- Rodri
- Fabian Ruiz
- Lamine Yamal
- Alvaro Morata
- Nico Williams
Croatia lineup predictions
- Dominik Livakovic
- Josip Stanisic
- Josip Sutalo
- Marin Pongracic
- Josko Gvardiol
- Marcelo Brozovic
- Luka Modric
- Mateo Kovacic
- Lovro Majer
- Ante Budimir
- Andrej Kramaric
How to watch the Spain vs. Croatia in the European Championship
- Date: Saturday, Jun. 15
- Start Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Stadium: Olympiastadion
- TV info: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this friendly match on FOX with a live stream on Fubo.