Spain vs. Germany: 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer bronze medal match live stream, lineups, preview
In the venue that houses one of the world's most successful women's football clubs, the reigning World Cup champions square off against Germany in Friday's bronze medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
This isn't a consolation match, like the one at the World Cup is. These two European powers are fighting for the chance to stand on an Olympic podium. Sure, it's not gold, but to be among the top three at this ultra-competitive tournament's conclusion is something both nations can be immensely proud of.
Spain came here as the favorite despite having no Olympic experience whatsoever. After escaping one South American outfit in the quarterfinal, the second CONMEBOL side in this competition managed to get the best of it. A significant factor in the defeat was the errors made while attempting to play out from the back, which directly led to Brazil's first and fourth goals. You'd expect a team with so much technical quality and experience in big moments not to hand-wrap two goals to the opposition.
It was just the second time, dating back to the 2023 World Cup, that the Spanish had conceded four or more goals in 90 minutes.
“We keep fighting for something super nice and it will continue to be the Olympics until the end,” Spain's Hermoso said. “A bronze medal is also very difficult to get.”
Germany, under the leadership of a national team legend, Horst Hrubesch, is aiming to bring home the country's fourth bronze medal in women's football. The 2016 gold medalists hold the record for the most bronze medals in women's Olympic football, with three. DFB-Frauen achieved this by finishing third in three consecutive Olympics from 2000 to 2008.
Hrubesch's team battled Emma Hayes' USWNT for 120 minutes without three of its most impactful players — captain Alexandra Popp, Lea Schüller, and Lena Oberdorf. Ann-Katrin Berger, arguably the best goalkeeper at these Games, was once again a rock between the posts. Just days after making two clutch saves and scoring the winning penalty in a shootout victory over Canada, the NJ/NY Gotham FC goalkeeper delivered another stellar performance with nine saves.
Like Lorena's crucial role for Brazil in the semifinal, her performance will be pivotal in Germany's quest for the bronze medal.
The last competitive encounter between these two sides was in the group stages of the 2022 European Championship. Popp and Klara Bühl scored two first-half goals in what would be Germany's second of four clean sheets in the tournament.
Predicted lineups for Spain vs. Germany
Spain (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Cata Coll
Defenders: Ona Batlle, Oihane Hernández, Laia Aleixandri, Irene Paredes (C)
Midfielders: Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Patricia Guijarro
Forwards: Salma Paralluelo, Mariona Caldentey, Lucía García
Germany (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Ann-Katrin Berger
Defenders: Giulia Gwinn (C), Felicitas Rauch, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich
Midfielders: Elisa Senß, Sjoeke Nüsken, Janina Minge, Klara Bühl
Forwards: Jule Brand, Laura Freigang
How to watch Spain vs. Germany in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer group stages
Date: Friday, Aug. 10
Start time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: Lyon, France
Stadium: Parc Olympique Lyonnais
TV Info: USA Network | Telemundo
Live Stream: Peacock | FuboTV
Score Prediction: Spain 3-1 Germany