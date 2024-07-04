Fansided

How to watch Spain vs. Germany at the Euros: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Spain against Germany in the Euros this week.

By Robert Wheeler

Germany v Denmark: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024
Germany v Denmark: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024 / Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages
Two of the most impressive nations at the Euros this summer meet in the quarter-finals as Spain take on the hosts Germany. Both sides won their groups and then eased their way through the round of 16.

Germany defeated Denmark 2-0 in the last round thanks to a penalty from Kai Havertz and a smart finish from Jamal Musiala. Spain made it to the quarter-finals by beating Georgia 4-1. The Georgians took the lead but were seen off by goals from Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channel 

The Spain versus Germany match will be on FOX. It will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 5. The game will take place at MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.

Subscription details

You can watch FOX on every major cable network.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.

You can watch the Euros on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of the Euros on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch the Euros for free on BBC and ITV. You can also stream the channels also for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch the Euros on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.

Australia viewers

If you are watching the Euros from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for Spain

Position

Player

GK

Unai Simon

RB

Daniel Carvajal

CB

Robin Le Normand

CB

Aymeric Laporte

LB

Marc Cucurella

RM

Pedri

CM

Rodri

LM

Fabian Ruiz

RW

Lamine Yamal

CF

Alvaro Morata

LW

Nico Williams

Projected starting XI for Germany

Position

Player

GK

Manuel Neuer

RB

Joshua Kimmich

CB

Antonio Rudiger

CB

Nico Schlotterbeck

LB

David Raum

CDM

Robert Andrich

CDM

Toni Kroos

RAM

Leroy Sane

CAM

Ilkay Gundogan

LAM

Jamal Musiala

CF

Kai Havertz

