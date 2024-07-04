How to watch Spain vs. Germany at the Euros: With and without cable
Two of the most impressive nations at the Euros this summer meet in the quarter-finals as Spain take on the hosts Germany. Both sides won their groups and then eased their way through the round of 16.
Germany defeated Denmark 2-0 in the last round thanks to a penalty from Kai Havertz and a smart finish from Jamal Musiala. Spain made it to the quarter-finals by beating Georgia 4-1. The Georgians took the lead but were seen off by goals from Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channel
The Spain versus Germany match will be on FOX. It will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 5. The game will take place at MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.
Subscription details
You can watch FOX on every major cable network.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch the Euros on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of the Euros on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch the Euros for free on BBC and ITV. You can also stream the channels also for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch the Euros on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching the Euros from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for Spain
Position
Player
GK
Unai Simon
RB
Daniel Carvajal
CB
Robin Le Normand
CB
Aymeric Laporte
LB
Marc Cucurella
RM
Pedri
CM
Rodri
LM
Fabian Ruiz
RW
Lamine Yamal
CF
Alvaro Morata
LW
Nico Williams
Projected starting XI for Germany
Position
Player
GK
Manuel Neuer
RB
Joshua Kimmich
CB
Antonio Rudiger
CB
Nico Schlotterbeck
LB
David Raum
CDM
Robert Andrich
CDM
Toni Kroos
RAM
Leroy Sane
CAM
Ilkay Gundogan
LAM
Jamal Musiala
CF
Kai Havertz