Spencer Dinwiddie explains his $1 championship contract bonus
Spencer Dinwiddie and his agent understand the power of the dollar, literally.
By Kyle Delaney
At this trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets traded Spencer Dinwiddie to the Toronto Raptors for Dennis Schroeder and Thaddeus Young. Dinwiddie was then waived by Toronto, seemingly just for cost-cutting reasons. After clearing waivers, Dinwiddie signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. This signing not only helped the Lakers rotationally, but it also revealed an interesting wrinkle in Dinwiddie's contract, a refreshing change of pace from the three-comma, four-comma deals we so often see in professional sports.
Dinwiddie is expected to make $1.5 million this season. Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Lakers signed Spencer Dinwiddie to the remaining portion of their non-tax mid-level exception. Since Gabe Vincent signed at less than the full midlevel exception, the Lakers were able to offer Dinwiddie a little more than the prorated veterans minimum. Wow, that's a lot of fancy NBA terminology. Don't panic. Here's what's important, Dinwiddie's base salary includes an incentive. That is, if the Lakers win the NBA Championship, Dinwiddie gets $1.
Dinwiddie explained to ESPN's Dave McMenamin how this $1 incentive was in his last deal with the Wizards. Basically, Dinwiddie and his agent got a kick out of it, so they kept it. "Me and Glushon basically made a deal that we're going to keep it in whatever deal I sign if possible going forward. It's kind of like a thing me and him bond over." Even though Dinwiddie is now on a team with serious championship aspirations, he still wouldn't re-negotiate. "It has more so to do with the tie between me and my agent than anything actually monetarily."
In his debut as a Laker, Dinwiddie recorded seven assists, the second most in a Lakers debut off the bench in franchise history. Spencer is an LA native. He's well-established in the league. With no Gabe Vincent, the Lakers lack a secondary ball handler/shotmaker aside from D-Lo and AR. Dinwiddie should be able to provide offense, and at the very least, depth to a team riddled with injuries.