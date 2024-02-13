Spencer Dinwiddie explains picking Lakers over Mavericks with bizarre analogy
Spencer Dinwiddie has a chance to play for his hometown Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Dallas Mavericks were an option, and Dinwiddie gave an odd, yet hilarious reason for why he chose the Lakers instead.
By Curt Bishop
At the trade deadline, point guard Spencer Dinwiddie was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors.
Unfortunately, the Raptors had other ideas and chose to release the veteran guard, but two days later, he inked a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dinwiddie, a native of Southern California, grew up cheering for the Lakers and couldn't pass up the opportunity to play for his hometown team. However, he had other options.
A former team of his, the Dallas Mavericks, also were interested in acquiring his services, but he still ultimately chose the Lakers.
On Monday, during a Lakers practice, the guard gave an interview explaining why he chose Los Angeles over Dallas and gave an odd answer.
"Let's say you were a kid and you got your ass whooped by the bully. Dallas would've been like your momma being like, 'It's okay baby, don't worry about it,'" said Dinwiddie. "Lakers are like your dad. 'Nah, you better go out there and fight till you win.' You feel me? And I just felt like that was what I needed at the time."
Spencer Dinwiddie explains choice to join Lakers
Clearly, Dinwiddie felt strongly about the idea of playing for the Lakers and believed he was in need of a push.
While playing for his hometown team and getting a chance to play in front of his friends and family was certainly a factor, it seems that the biggest factor was the push he felt he needed.
The Lakers stood pat at the trade deadline, but Dinwiddie is a solid ball-handler and strong three-point shooter, which should greatly benefit the Lakers lineup. Los Angeles already has LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and D'Angelo Russell. Dinwiddie could draw the starts at the point guard or shooting guard positions or potentially be used as part of a bench unit.
Either way, Dinwiddie is getting what he wants. Not only can he now be a part of his hometown team and live out a childhood dream, but he also now has a fire lit under him to perform at a high level.
He'll also join three of his former teammates in Russell, Taurean Prince, Christian Wood, and Rui Hachimura.