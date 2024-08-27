All signs point to Spencer Rattler era starting long before Saints fans expect it to
By John Buhler
No franchise has done a better job of delaying the inevitable quite like the New Orleans Saints. They should have rebuilt years ago, especially after Drew Brees retired. For better or worse, the Saints have carried on with one quarterback after another. Although Derek Carr reuniting with his former Raiders head coach Dennis Allen felt good at the time, there is another guy who is ready for his opportunity.
I am talking about fifth-round rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler out of South Carolina. The former five-star recruit from Greater Phoenix initially played his college football at Oklahoma. He was eventually beat out by Caleb Williams before they both eventually transferred. While Rattler did not win a ton at South Carolina, he became a better quarterback and a better person over in Columbia.
In Ted Nguyen's latest for The Athletic, he wrote about how offensive line issues could be problematic for an aging and increasingly less mobile Carr, possibly paving the way for Rattler to get his run in NOLA. Of course, the Saints also used a draft pick on Jake Haener out of Fresno State a year earlier. If New Orleans was that in love with Haener as Carr's backup, they would have never drafted Rattler.
The biggest question when it comes to Rattler starting games for New Orleans is not if, but when.
Spencer Rattler era of New Orleans Saints football is rapidly approaching
Nguyen highlighted many of Rattler's best physical attributes we all saw in college. He throws a beautiful deep ball, one with great anticipation and touch. His arm mechanics are outstanding and he is able to move in and around the pocket, always looking to find the open receiver. Decision-making and accuracy at times have been his downfall, but Rattler was a five-star coming out for a reason.
I think what is about to happen in New Orleans is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. Will the allure of Rattler's obvious upside be enough to convince a reluctant Saints front office to honestly rebuild for once? If Rattler is as good as I think he can be, then that is bad news for Atlanta, Carolina and Tampa Bay in division. One thing Carr has never done in his NFL career is win a division.
Ultimately, one of four things could happen at some point to usher in the Rattler era of Saints football. One, Carr could get hurt. You would hate to see it, but it could happen. Two, Allen could get fired. That would mean the 2024 season is over for the Saints. Three, the fans will clamor for it after a lengthy losing streak shows Carr cannot get it done any more. And four, the Saints pivot off Carr entirely.
Rattler was the seventh quarterback taken in the 2024 NFL Draft for a reason, as he offers upside.