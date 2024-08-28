Spencer Schwellenbach and Whit Merrifield combine to record the craziest putout ever
By John Buhler
How would you even score that? Don't tell me, because I really don't care. What I do care about is the idea of you never have any idea what could happen in a ballgame. There is a chance that you could see something incredible, something you've never seen before, potentially something you will never see again. We may have witnessed just that in the early stages over at Target Field on Tuesday night.
Up 2-0 on the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach was able to get some leather on a liner back to the pitcher off the bat of Ryan Jeffers. The angle in which the ball hit Schwellenbach's glove allowed Braves second baseman Whit Merrifield to get under it and record the putout. This was a crucial second out in the frame with Twins base runners on second and third base.
The game got weird with every passing inning. If you love some bullpen meltdowns, this game was for you. Atlanta eventually blew a four-run lead to Minnesota for this to go to extra innings. The Braves would then proceed to plate four to make it 8-4 after the top of the 10th. With two outs, Minnesota was able to get two more runs across, but ultimately fell to the Braves 8-6 in Game No. 2 of the series.
In all the years I have watched and played baseball, I cannot recall ever seeing something like this.
Atlanta improved to 72-60 on the season, while Minnesota slipped to the same mark on their year.
You could call it lucky, you can call it what you will. All I know is luck happens when timing coincides with preparation. The Replacement Braves are really starting to gel in recent weeks. Fate would have it, they have already taken the first two of three from the Twins in the city that once gave us The Replacements. If you dare, I will dare. I don't think anybody wants to play the Braves this postseason.
Even though they play in different leagues, the Braves and Twins have an interesting history with each other. Minnesota took Game 7 of the 1991 World Series in somewhat controversial fashion. From Kent Hrbek, to Lonnie Smith, to the convenient AC units of the old Metrodome, that series was full of shenanigans. Since then, Minnesota has not win a league championship in MLB, the NBA, NFL or NHL.
Seven years later, Atlanta got its revenge with the Original Dirty Birds beating the 15-1 Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship. Factor in former Vikings star quarterback Kirk Cousins now playing for the Atlanta Falcons, and there you go. Atlanta was the most cursed sports city in the country. In the wake of Braves, Georgia and Atlanta United FC championships, that honor belongs to Minnesota.
No matter where you stand on the play, or even the teams taking part of it, you have to be in awe of it.