Spiderman meme: Former Lakers letdown blames another in depressing D'Angelo Russell beef
Call Nick Young whatever you want. Call him a chucker, a losing player, and a guy known more for being the inspiration behind not one, but two iconic memes than for being a basketball player. Call him the guy who fumbled the bag with Iggy Azalea or a focal point of the worst four-year stretch in Lakers history. Just don't call him forgetful.
Young resurfaced in the news this week to talk some trash about his former Laker teammate D'Angelo Russell, saying that the Lakers got eliminated from the playoffs because they put their trust in "a snitch." Young and Russell, for those who don't remember, had a legendary beef back in 2016, when a 20-year-old Russell secretly taped Young admitting to cheating on Azalea, breaking the locker room code and fracturing a team that was already among the worst in the league.
Nick Young's inability to let go of his feud with D'Angelo Russell is just sad at this point
You can't excuse what Russell did, but the fact that Young is still salty about it eight years later is a bad look for the guy once known as Swaggy P. For one thing, Russell is still in the league, and he actually played pretty well this year to help lead the Lakers to the 7-seed. Without him, the Lakers probably don't even make the playoffs. In Young's four years in L.A., the Lakes never finished with more than 27 wins in a season. What do you know about winning, let alone in the postseason? Maybe Young feels superior because he has a ring and Russell doesn't, but I'm pretty sure that my nine-year-old son could have scored 2.6 points per game as Steph Curry carried him to a title.
Losing to the Nuggets in the playoffs, as Russell's Lakers just did, is nothing to be embarrassed about. Nikola Jokic is a three-time MVP, and Denver is the defending champs for a reason. They may very well finish off Minnesota tonight. Blaming Russell makes no sense. Outside of a horrific Game 3 in which he shot 0-7 from the floor, he had a positive +/- in every game of the series. Young's Lakers only finished out of last place once in the four years he was there. In a 12-year career, he only made the playoffs three times, and he was an afterthought on each of those teams.
I'm sure Young thought he got Russell good by blaming him for the Lakers' playoff exit, but just like his memed, missed 3-pointer that he turned away from with total confidence, this take is just another brick after a career full of them.