How to watch Sporting KC vs. St. Louis City in MLS: With and without cable

Here is everything you need to know to watch Sporting KC against St. Louis City in MLS this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Union Omaha v Sporting Kansas City: Round of 32 - 2024 U.S. Open Cup
Union Omaha v Sporting Kansas City: Round of 32 - 2024 U.S. Open Cup / Steven Branscombe/USSF/GettyImages
Two teams lurking at the bottom of the Western Conference face off this weekend in MLS as Sporting Kansas City takes on St. Louis City.

Sporting KC have had mixed results in their last five MLS games with three wins and two defeats. They lost this week 2-1 to the Vancouver Whitecaps. William Agada got the goal for the Wizards, his eighth in MLS this campaign.

St. Louis City also suffered defeat this week as they lost 2-0 to the Seattle Sounders.

How to watch Sporting KC vs. St. Louis City with cable

Cable TV channels

The Sporting KC versus St. Louis City match will be on FS1. It will kick off at 08:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 20. The game will occur at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FS1 on every major cable network.

How to watch Sporting KC vs. St. Louis City without cable

MLS Season Pass

Every MLS game is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and it is available for $12.99 each month or $79 for the whole season.

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch some MLS games on FOX, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2 and Fox Deportes through Fubo. However, you will need to check that those channels are available in your region and if the MLS match you want is being broadcast by one of those channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes' coverage of MLS is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing and that the specific MLS game you want to watch is on one of these channels.

Free trials and discounts

MLS Season Pass is cheaper for existing Apple TV customers. If you do not have Apple TV then it will cost you $14.99 monthly or $99 for the season.

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in most countries around the World. The pricing will be similar to US prices. In the United Kingdom per instance, it will cost you £12.99 each month or £79 for the season, while non-Apple TV members will have to pay £14.99 monthly or £99 for the whole campaign.

Projected starting XI for Sporting KC

Position

Player

GK

Tim Melia

RB

Kayden Pierre

CB

Robert Castellanos

CB

Robert Voloder

LB

Zohran Bassong

CDM

Nemanja Radoja

CDM

Remi Walter

RM

Stephen Afrifa

CAM

Erik Thommy

LM

Daniel Salloi

CF

William Agada

Projected starting XI for St. Louis City

Position

Player

GK

Roman Burki

RB

Tomas Totland

CB

Tim Parker

CB

Joakim Nilsson

LB

Kyle Hiebert

CDM

Eduard Lowen

CDM

Chris Durkin

RM

John Klein

CAM

Hosei Kijima

LM

Indiana Vassilev

CF

Nokkvi Thorisson

