How to watch Sporting KC vs. St. Louis City in MLS: With and without cable
Two teams lurking at the bottom of the Western Conference face off this weekend in MLS as Sporting Kansas City takes on St. Louis City.
Sporting KC have had mixed results in their last five MLS games with three wins and two defeats. They lost this week 2-1 to the Vancouver Whitecaps. William Agada got the goal for the Wizards, his eighth in MLS this campaign.
St. Louis City also suffered defeat this week as they lost 2-0 to the Seattle Sounders.
How to watch Sporting KC vs. St. Louis City with cable
Cable TV channels
The Sporting KC versus St. Louis City match will be on FS1. It will kick off at 08:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 20. The game will occur at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS1 on every major cable network.
How to watch Sporting KC vs. St. Louis City without cable
MLS Season Pass
Every MLS game is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and it is available for $12.99 each month or $79 for the whole season.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch some MLS games on FOX, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2 and Fox Deportes through Fubo. However, you will need to check that those channels are available in your region and if the MLS match you want is being broadcast by one of those channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes' coverage of MLS is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing and that the specific MLS game you want to watch is on one of these channels.
Free trials and discounts
MLS Season Pass is cheaper for existing Apple TV customers. If you do not have Apple TV then it will cost you $14.99 monthly or $99 for the season.
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in most countries around the World. The pricing will be similar to US prices. In the United Kingdom per instance, it will cost you £12.99 each month or £79 for the season, while non-Apple TV members will have to pay £14.99 monthly or £99 for the whole campaign.
Projected starting XI for Sporting KC
Position
Player
GK
Tim Melia
RB
Kayden Pierre
CB
Robert Castellanos
CB
Robert Voloder
LB
Zohran Bassong
CDM
Nemanja Radoja
CDM
Remi Walter
RM
Stephen Afrifa
CAM
Erik Thommy
LM
Daniel Salloi
CF
William Agada
Projected starting XI for St. Louis City
Position
Player
GK
Roman Burki
RB
Tomas Totland
CB
Tim Parker
CB
Joakim Nilsson
LB
Kyle Hiebert
CDM
Eduard Lowen
CDM
Chris Durkin
RM
John Klein
CAM
Hosei Kijima
LM
Indiana Vassilev
CF
Nokkvi Thorisson