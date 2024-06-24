Spurs could trade up to No. 1 in NBA Draft to form ultimate Twin Towers lineup
The San Antonio Spurs are armed with draft assets, and one insider is reporting rumors they could look to shake up the top of the NBA Draft order.
"Rumbles about San Antonio interest in jumping up from No. 4 to No. 1 by constructing a trade with the Hawks haven't gone away," Marc Stein wrote on his substack. The target would be Alex Sarr.
The Texas-based squad may be on an accelerated timeline as Victor Wembanyama looks like a future superstar with averages of 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game on 46 percent shooting. The franchise already has Devin Vassell (19.5 points and 4.1 assists per game on 47 percent shooting) as a possible star with his floor likely being an above-average starter in this league.
Sarr, who projects to be one of the best prospects in an otherwise weak draft class played overseas in Australia last season. Sarr averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in international waters and the incoming rookie could be an above-average starter or better with his ceiling likely being multiple All-Star appearances.
The Hawks could look to trade down in the draft with the franchise looking to trade one of Trae Young or Dejounte Murray this offseason. Whatever guard Atlanta keeps, there is a chance that they end up staring down a total rebuild and likely need the rights to their own 2025 first-round pick to start the rebuild. Considering this, the Spurs could trade for the No. 1 overall pick to create a dominant frontcourt for years.
Spurs have draft assets to make trade to No. 1 happen
If the Spurs want the first overall selection, it would be easy for the franchise to do so as they have the rights to the Hawks' 2025 and 2027 first-round picks with the option to swap with Atlanta's 2026 first-round pick. While San Antonio can do this, the franchise should likely opt to find rookie ball-handler with the draft assets being saved for more established veterans.
Unless the Spurs have no usage for Jeremy Sochan, fitting Sochan and Sarr will be extremely hard as the former Baylor star demonstrated that he can't be a guard.
While this is an intriguing option for San Antonio, the franchise would likely be a better fit looking for a ball-handler and distributor in the draft.