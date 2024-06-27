Spurs Day 2 picks: When do Spurs pick next?
By Ian Levy
The San Antonio Spurs entered the draft night with two first-round picks — No. 4 and No. 8. However, as they made the No. 8 it was announced that their selection, Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, would be traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a 2030 pick swap and a 2031 first-round pick for the Spurs.
For a team that is looking to add young talent around rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, kicking the can seven years down the road was certainly an unexpected choice.
But with the No. 4 pick, they took Stephon Castle, a versatile star from the national champion UConn Huskies. Castle doesn't necessarily fit the bill as a point guard of the present, as this scouting report details:
"In the early stages of his development, Castle is probably best situated next to a more traditional ball-handler in the NBA. His defender will hang back and try to pack the paint, but Castle is a real weapon attacking downhill off the catch and tearing apart rotating defenses. He has good instincts for cutting backdoor and relocating into open space. Once he has momentum toward the basket, Castle's blend of brute strength and balletic footwork is difficult to stop."
However, Castle could be the point guard of the Spurs' future and in the present, he still has a ton of two-way versatility to offer.
But even though the Spurs traded the No. 8 pick, their 2024 draft doesn't end with Castle.
What picks do the Spurs have in the second round of the NBA Draft?
The Spurs have two second-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft — No. 35 and No. 48. Over the years, San Antonio has displayed a knack for finding value and solid contributors in the second round, including landing Tre Jones with the No. 41 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, DeJuan Blair with the No. 37 pick 2009, Goran Dragic with the No. 45 pick in 2008, Luis Scola with the No. 55 pick in 2002 and, infamously, Manu Ginobili with the No. 57 pick in 1999.
In his last mock draft, FanSided's Chris Kline projected that the Spurs could select Adem Bona with the No. 35 pick, a "springy, mobile big who should thrive when setting screens, finishing lobs, and attacking open pockets of space as a straight-line driver."
At No. 48, Kline projected the Spurs could select a former teammate of Wembanyama's, Armel Traore, a "hard-nosed defender with appealing connective traits on offense."