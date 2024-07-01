Spurs depth chart after signing Chris Paul in free agency
The San Antonio Spurs made the first big splash of the offseason by signing an all-time great and long-term veteran with some of the cap space the squad has this offseason.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Chris Paul "has agreed on a one-year $11 million-plus deal with the San Antonio Spurs."
After signing Paul, many NBA fans are wondering what the starting lineup and bench could possibly look like with Paul on the squad.
Spurs roster: Projected starting lineup after Chris Paul signing
Position
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
PG
Chris Paul
Trey Jones
Blake Wesley
Devonte Graham
SG
Stephon Castle
Malaki Branham
SF
Devin Vassell
Julian Champagnie
Harrison Ingram
Sidy Cissoko
PF
Jeremy Sochan
Keldon Johnson
Zach Collins
C
Victor Wembanyama
Charles Bassey
With the addition of Paul, it's likely that the Spurs will look to trade Devonte Graham or end up waiving his contract before his new guarantee-date. Even though the Spurs will likely not be big players for the rest of the free agency, the squad will probably make one or two big signings in free agency.
It's also possible that the Spurs send Ingram to the G-league to make room with the few spots they have left on the roster (There are 16 veterans currently rostered with Graham being counted).
Finally, Stephon Castle may come off the bench but one could assume that. For now, the fourth overall pick will start due to being drafted at that spot. If Castle doesn't start, the squad will likely put Devin Vassell at the two and move Keldon Johnson to the three-spot.
Whatever lineup the Spurs run, the franchise solved their biggest issue as they failed to have a ball-handler who could distribute the ball to Victor Wembanyama. Finally, the squad kept long-term cap flexibility to acquire a star next year or further down the line.