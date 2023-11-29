Spurs guard Jeremy Sochan sparks the next terrible food debate
Jeremy Sochan seems to love a weird pizza topping.
San Antonio Spurs guard Jeremy Sochan's recently-discovered pizza topping might be even more awful than the Spurs' start to the season. He apparently puts ketchup on his pizza.
To be quite honest, I really enjoy pizza, and seeing Sochan's taste in the beloved breakfast, lunch, or dinner snack make me want to hurl. Not to judge other people's joys, but it's hard to see how ketchup can be any good on pizza. Mushrooms, onions, sausage, and even pineapple is fine to put on a pizza. Personally, this writer doesn't like any toppings on pizza. Extra cheese and that's it.
Still, pizza shouldn't go anywhere near ketchup due to the simple fact that it's redundant. Pizza, traditionally, already has a ketchup base in the sauce. Even though Sochan's pizza topping is extremely weird, this isn't the only thing that Spurs fans aren't happy with when it comes to the NBA player.
Are fans taking on-court qualms out on Jeremy Sochan for his weird pizza topping preference?
Jermey Sochan has been used as a ball-handler for the Spurs this season. While the forward is a good rotational player in this league and could end up being a solid starter if he continues to develop some skills, some think he has been used too much as a point guard this season. This has led to Victor Wembanamya not having as much of an impact as he otherwise may have.
Sochan has improved his assists per 36 minutes from 3.5 last year to 5.5 this year, but his scoring has decreased in the new role, and his shooting efficiency has suffered as well. Most importantly, his starting point guard role has not translated to wins, with just 3 through the team's first 17 games.
The Spurs will most likely not be able to make the playoffs regardless of who is at point guard. Still, another player running point this season might give them the chance to see the rapid growth of Wembanamya and establish him as the future of the NBA. At the very least, they would have a ball-handler who doesn't have as weird of a pizza carvings as Sochan does.