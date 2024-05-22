Spurs NBA Draft game plan is already taking shape
The San Antonio Spurs own two lottery picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, No. 4 and No. 8, courtesy of the Toronto Raptors and their ill-fated Jakob Poeltl trade. While there is mounting pressure to start winning as Victor Wembanyama ascends to superstar status, R.C. Buford and the Spurs front office are expected to operate patiently.
Nothing kills a rebuild like hitting the 'Go' button too soon. If the Spurs rush into the wrong star acquisition and prematurely saddle their checkbook, that could hamstring the Wemby era before it gets started. Generally, the youngest team in basketball shouldn't feel bad about bringing two more lottery picks into the mix. The Spurs can take it slow and still win a few games due to Wemby's excellence. That is a fine trajectory.
The 2024 draft is notoriously weak at the top. A better word might be balanced. There is no clear-cut No. 1 prospect, much less a concise top four or five. We don't know what the Atlanta Hawks plan to do with the top pick, and we damn sure don't know what the Spurs are doing ... unless, maybe we do.
While most front offices tend to play their cards close to the vest in such a wide-open draft, there is already plenty of buzz about potential Spurs targets in the top eight. Maybe it's all misdirection, a feint from the Spurs' front office to encourage trade offers or outmaneuver the competition. But, smoke is smoke, and it sure smells like a fire is burning in the Spurs rumor mill.
We could know Spurs targets with No. 4 and No. 8 picks
The Spurs are "big fans" of UConn swingman Stephon Castle, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic. He is considered a candidate with either lottery pick.
Castle is reportedly determined to run point guard at the next level, to the point where he could refuse workouts with teams who have established lead guards. That could play into the Spurs' hands, as San Antonio does not have a clear-cut, day-one starter at the position right now. Tre Jones was more than serviceable last season, but he profiles more comfortably as a bench guard long term.
Whether or not Castle should actually play point guard in the NBA is another debate for another day. He certainly displayed promising passing instincts at UConn, but he thrived primarily as a connective guard who set screens, cut backdoor, and made decisive moves off the catch. His 3-point struggles at UConn could serve as motivation to put the ball in Castle's hands more — he's not going to draw a defender spotting up on the wing — but he lacks an elite first step and can struggle to turn the corner.
All the same, it's wise to bet on lengthy, strong 6-foot-6 wings who can dribble, pass, and ideally shoot. Especially in a weak draft. The Spurs also need Castle's elite perimeter defense.
As if that isn't enough smoke, we may know the Spurs' other lottery target, too. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, several teams are flagging San Antonio and the No. 8 pick as a potential landing spot for French wing Tidjane Salaun.
Salaun hails from the same French league Wembanyama did a season ago, and we know the Spurs are unafraid to dip into the international waters. Salaun has captivated scouts with eye-popping displays of athleticism and shot-making in a weak draft. There are questions about his feel and general lack of polish, but watching a 6-foot-9 wing soar for lobs, bomb deep above-the-break 3s, and create events on defense is always impressive.
In a draft with few "safe" picks, Salaun could be worth the gamble as a blind swing on upside.
There's still a month and change for San Antonio to solidify its plans and potentially change targets, but it's safe to say both Castle and Salaun demand and deserve the attention of Spurs fans.