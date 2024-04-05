St. Louis Cardinals already righting one huge wrong from 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals are not where they want to be, but there are signs they've put the chains of 2023 far behind themselves.
By Josh Wilson
The St. Louis Cardinals want to put the year of 2023 behind them. In truth, they have to, as it was one of the worst years in recent memory for the ballclub.
St. Louis missed the postseason for the first time in five years and put its worst win percentage up since 1995. It was a dire season, one that had plenty of fans asking for manager Oli Marmol to be fired in favor of someone who could galvanize the team.
Instead, the Cardinals chose to support Marmol and choose continuity, a move that is, so far in 2024, not paying immediate high-level dividends as the team sits at .500 and last in the competitive NL Central. But looking beyond the surface-level win-loss record, there are signs the Cardinals of 2024 are far different from the Cardinals of 2023.
Cardinals are winning more comeback games
The Cardinals five-run eighth inning in their 8-5 win over the Miami Marlins got them out of a hole. St. Louis fell behind 4-1 in the fifth inning, then 5-4 in the sixth after coming back to tie 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth. The 2023 Cardinals tended to bow out and lose those games. The 2024 Cardinals seem determined to do something different.
That one game was not in isolation, comeback wins seem to be a page-turned for the Cardinals of '24.
Already, St. Louis has won three comeback games. Last season, they won just 28 such games. The Cardinals are pacing for 60-plus comeback wins in 2024 at the rate they've been so far.
The record may not be where Cardinals fans hope to see it get, but several key indicators of how the team is positioned to do this year are far better this year than last.