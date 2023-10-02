3 St. Louis Cardinals on the chopping block thanks to Oli Marmol's comments
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol made some bold comments regarding the future of this team. With Marmol set to manage in 2024, who was he referring to?
By Mark Powell
Cardinals on the chopping block: Dylan Carlson
Dylan Carlson hasn't necessarily done anything to make Marmol angry, but it's easy to read through the tea leaves that the former top prospect isn't in St. Louis's long-term plans. Carlson was nearly traded to the New York Yankees at the deadline, after all, and is expected to be a popular target at the winter meetings.
As FanSided's Curt Bishop pointed out last week, a trade or Carlson and perhaps some other proven talent for starting pitching makes sense from the Cards perspective:
"However, Jon Heyman reported that President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak ultimately rejected the Yankees offer, as they did not have any cost-controlled starters to give St. Louis. Still, this is a potential idea that could be revisited in the offseason...The Cardinals know that they'll need to add pitching, and one way they can do that is by potentially clearing the logjam in the outfield. Granted, Carlson alone would probably not get them an ace-level pitcher, but if he were packaged with some pieces, it could work out."
I have no insider knowledge that Marmol was speaking ill of Carlson in this case. What I do know, though, is that Carlson has been shopped many times before, and he likely will be again. Something isn't adding up.