St. Louis Cardinals fans ready to riot over Yadier Molina photo in rival colors
St. Louis Cardinals fans are flipping out over a photo of Yadier Molina in Chicago Cubs gear.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina made a career out of beating the Chicago Cubs. Yadi made the postseason 12 times with the Cardinals and won the pennant four times over. While Chicago did eventually get over the hump in 2016, winning their first World Series in over a century, Molina has that beat as well with his two rings.
Molina has since returned to the national baseball spotlight, managing in the World Baseball Classic for Puerto Rico and playing a role in the Cardinals organization as an advisor of sorts.
Yadi is enjoying his life in retirement, and has flirted with a return to MLB as a manager since then. Molina owns his own basketball team in Puerto Rico, and has spent time with his family as well. As recent photo emerged of Molina wearing Cubs gear, sporting the colors of a team Cardinals fans love to hate.
Why is Yadier Molina wearing Chicago Cubs gear?
No, Yadi is not joining the Craig Counsell's coaching staff in any facet. However, Molina does root on his nephew, whose team in apparently called...the Cubs.
With this knowledge in mind, one would think Cardinals fans could keep a cool head, right? Think again.
Okay, they didn't react well.
As previously mentioned, Molina returned to the Cardinals this offseason in a front office role. John Mozeliak didn't give much away on the subject in a statement released at the time.
"We are excited to welcome Yadi back to the St. Louis Cardinals," Mozeliak said. "He will provide invaluable help at the major league level, as well as spend time with our minor league teams in his new role with the team."
Molina will serve as a special assistant to Mozeliak, and won't have to be in St. Louis for his role. Yadi's experience in managing has some fans calling for him to eventually replace Oli Marmol. It's unclear if that's a door Mozeliak wants to open.