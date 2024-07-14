Potential St. Louis Cardinals reunion just got much easier despite Brewers interest
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a rebuild, which is why they'd consider trading one of their best available rentals at the deadline.
Jack Flaherty signed with the Tigers this offseason over a litany of other teams because they believed in him, or at least that's what the player himself said over the winter. Flaherty has since proven Detroit wise, with a 3.13 ERA over 16 starts in Motown.
While the Tigers could consider Flaherty an extension candidate, they will first make him available on the trade block. If Scott Harris can land the prospect return he's hoping for, then Flaherty will spend the second half of the season with a contender. If not, then perhaps he'll remain in Detroit, after all. Harris likes his options, though Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported there is some concern amongst contenders that Flaherty could struggle elsewhere.
"Teams would love to have Tigers starter Jack Flaherty, but they also remember his struggles (1-3, 6.75 ERA) after being traded at the deadline last year to the Baltimore Orioles," Nightengale wrote.
The consensus among MLB insiders has been that Flaherty will be traded before July 30, concerns or not. However, just how widespread these worries are will have an impact on the trade package the Tigers receive for his services.
Could Jack Flaherty return to the St. Louis Cardinals, or join an NL Central rival?
It's no secret that John Mozeliak would like to add some rotation depth before the trade deadline. Given the Milwaukee Brewers recent struggles heading into the All-Star Break, St. Louis could end up fighting with their NL Central rivals for a pitcher like Flaherty.
The Brewers DFA'd Dallas Keuchel on Sunday morning, making their starting rotation all the more thin. Milwaukee is desperate for starting pitching given injuries to the likes of Brandon Woodruff, DL Hall, Joe Ross, Wade Miley, Robert Gasser and the trade of Corbin Burnes to the Orioles prior to the regular season.
The aspect of not just acquiring Flaherty, but taking an option away from their immediate competition for the division crown, has to be appetizing for Mozeliak and the Cards front office. Milwaukee entered Sunday's action with a 3.5-game lead over St. Louis, which swept a doubleheader against the Cubs on Saturday.
Should concern about Flaherty persist, thus forcing Harris to lower his price tag, a return to St. Louis could very well be in the cards.