3 remaining free agents the Cardinals should sign, 2 to avoid
The Cardinals have been active this offseason, but should be far from done.
1) Matt Moore would give the Cardinals the late-game left-handed reliever they lack
This free agency class is rather weak, but one area in particular is pretty strong. Left-handed relievers. Josh Hader comes to mind as the best options, but arms like Aroldis Chapman, Brent Suter, and Matt Moore are solid too. With Hader likely being out of their price range, St. Louis should turn to the second-best lefty available. That's Matt Moore.
The Cardinals could use pretty much any high-leverage reliever at this point, but would also benefit from adding a left-hander. The Cardinals have a couple of decent lefties that could factor into their bullpen equation in JoJo Romero and John King, but those guys are far from trustworthy in late-game situations, thus explaining the need for a guy like Matt Moore.
The 34-year-old former all-star didn't wind up panning out outside of a couple of seasons as a starter, but has found a home the last couple of years in the bullpen. He had an outstanding year in 2022 out of nowhere with Texas, and then followed that up with another strong year in 2023.
Moore posted a 2.56 ERA in 50 appearances and 52.2 innings overall, pitching primarily for the Angels but also seeing short stints with the Guardians and Marlins down the stretch. He worked primarily as an eighth-inning man for the Angels, and would presumably take over that same role in St. Louis.