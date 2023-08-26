St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Offseason reunion, Japanese ace link, what about Tink Hence?
- Cardinals free agent reunion makes sense
- STL scouting Japanese phenom
- Is it time for Tink Hence?
STL Cardinals Rumors: Is No. 2 prospect Tink Hence ready to contribute?
So, it's very clear the Cardinals are going to pursue pitching signings this offseason, but what about looking at what's within? What prospects can St. Louis turn to in the rotation next year?
That's the question Josh Jacobs of RedBird Rants pondered this week. That's also why the subject of Tink Hence came up.
Hence is the No. 2 prospect in the Cardinals' system behind infielder Masyn Winn. He's made it to Double-A ball this year but he had some struggles, posting a 6.54 ERA and a 2-3 record.
Jacobs sees St. Louis being patient with Hence instead of trying to rush him into the rotation in 2024.
"This isn't to say that Hence couldn't show up in St. Louis in 2024. If all goes well, he could receive a call late into the year as another rotation option, or more likely a bullpen piece. 2025 feels like the year when Hence will really have an opportunity to fight for a rotation spot," Jacobs wrote.
So that's a bit of cold water on the idea that Hence will be ready to roll next season, but it's also a fair assessment. Rushing a prospect is never an ideal approach.