St. Louis Cardinals rumors: Oli Marmol's seat heats up, rotation fit, trade chip pays off
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Is Oli Marmol's job in jeopardy? A potential rotation fit just hit the open market. The Jordan Montgomery trade pays off.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Jordan Montgomery trade pays off
The Jordan Montgomery trade has paid off for the St. Louis Cardinals. While Montgomery continues to pitch well for the Texas Rangers, which could be playoff bound if they can turn things around in a crowded division featuring the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners,
Thomas Saggese, the 21-year-old prospect and centerpiece of the Montgomery trade, is already thriving in the St. Louis Cardinals system. While Masyn Winn is viewed as the future at the shortstop position for the Cards, Saggese could eventually switch positions, especially if he continues to hit like this, per FOX's Joey Schneider:
- Saggese has picked up at least one hit in all but four of his first 22 games as a Cardinals farmhand.
- Saggese has nine multi-hit games with Springfield.
- Saggese delivered his first minor-league cycle last Saturday, one of just two for Cardinals prospects over the past decade.
- Saggese has 145 hits at the Double-A level this year, leading every minor-league player in hits at one specific level this season.
Those numbers don't happen overnight, and Saggese may exceed his expected debut date of late 2024. While a promotion this season seems unlikely, Saggese could make his way through the Cardinals system quickly.