5 St. Louis Cardinals players who won’t be on the roster next season
The St. Louis Cardinals will look for a better season in 2024 and will do so without these five players.
2) Tyler O'Neill will not be on the Cardinals roster next season
Eventually the Cardinals have to trade from their glut of outfielders and improve their woeful starting pitching situation. The starting pitching is what got them into this mess, and unless they plan on spending hundreds of millions of dollars in free agency, there isn't a quick fix that doesn't involve a trade. Since Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt aren't getting any younger, they'll be looking for that quick fix.
Out of the plethora of outfielders the Cardinals have, the one I'd guess they move on from is Tyler O'Neill. They could very easily move someone like Dylan Carlson or even Tommy Edman who's been playing some center field this season, but O'Neill feels likely for a couple of reasons.
First, the 28-year-old has had trouble staying healthy. He's played over 100 games just once in his career, and the Cardinals will likely refuse to sign him to any long-term deal with that being the case.
Second, O'Neill is set to hit his final year of arbitration after this season. Players like Carlson and Edman have more team control, making them more valuable to the Cardinals and less-likely to be included in trades.
Third, and perhaps most damning, O'Neill has had some issues with manager Oli Marmol centered around his lack of effort. If Marmol remains with the team, it feels like O'Neill could be the chip they use to get a pitcher.