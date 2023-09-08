5 St. Louis Cardinals players who won’t be on the roster next season
The St. Louis Cardinals will look for a better season in 2024 and will do so without these five players.
3) Taylor Motter will not be on the Cardinals roster next season
It's been a rollercoaster of a year for Taylor Motter. The journeyman joined his seventh team in St. Louis this past offseason, inking a minor league deal with the club. Thanks to an injury to Paul DeJong, Motter made the Opening Day roster and was set to be the team's backup infielder.
Motter wound up remaining on the roster for almost a full month before DeJong returned from his IL stint and got his spot. Motter was DFA'd and wound up electing free agency, but wound up re-signing with the Cardinals just three days later when Jordan Walker was optioned to the minors.
His second stint with the Cardinals lasted all of 11 days before being DFA'd for the second time and sent down to the minors after clearing waivers. Motter was brought back up in July and DFA'd for a third time just this past week making it three times the veteran was DFA'd by the same team in the same year.
The reason the Cardinals kept doing this was because Motter just couldn't stick. He slashed .171/.232/.211 in 76 at-bats. It's possible St. Louis brings him back on a minor league deal, but they can and likely will do much better when finding a reserve infielder.