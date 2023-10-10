Start, bench, cut: Who gets squeezed in the Rockets backcourt?
The Houston Rockets have a young exciting backcourt but also made a few moves in free agency. There are only so many minutes available so here is a start, bench, cut for the Rocket guards.
The Houston Rockets enter this season with seven guards who could receive playing time throughout this season. They have All-Stars, rising young stars, role players, and rookies in their backcourt.
The Rockets have exciting young players in their backcourt but signing All-Star point guard Fed VanVleet in free agency has dwindled the opportunity for the young players to play.
Head coach Ime Udoka somehow has to divide up 48 minutes of playing time to give his guards the best chance of performing at a high level and making sure the team succeeds. Here is a start, bench, cut of the Rockets backcourt.
Start: Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green
The starting guards for the Rockets is a no brainer. They signed Fred VanVleet to a huge three year deal, being an All-Star and NBA champion, there's no question he's the starting point guard. Jalen Green was the leading scorer for the Rockets last year making him the starting shooting guard.
Fred VanVleet is without a doubt the best point guard the Rockets have. Last season he averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals but his efficiency was not that good — he shot just 39.3 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from 3.
Yet the Rockets are paying him $130 million dollars over the next three years because of his defense, leadership ability, and championship DNA. His playmaking and perimeter defense is by far the best on the team so he has to be the leader on both sides of the ball for the Rockets backcourt.
Jalen Green was the second overall pick in 2022 and had a much improved sophomore season from his rookie year. He averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, who's efficiency also wasn't that good shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three.
Even though his efficiency was pretty low, he was still the Rockets leading scorer. With the Rockets adding some pieces and Green maturing in the league, this season will be the best season of his young career.
The Rockets starting backcourt statistically is an inefficient backcourt but they don't have much of a choice as they are easily the two best guards on the team.