Start, bench, cut: Who gets squeezed in the Rockets backcourt?
The Houston Rockets have a young exciting backcourt but also made a few moves in free agency. There are only so many minutes available so here is a start, bench, cut for the Rocket guards.
Cut: Kevin Porter Jr., Nate Hinton, and Jeenathan Williams
In regards to the rest of the Rocket guards, there are three players that will be left out of the rotation or end up being traded. Nate Hinton and Jeenathan Williams are young players and Kevin Porter Jr. is on the trade block.
Just a few weeks ago, Porter was arrested for domestic violence and in response to that the Rockets told him to stay away from the team. Despite is good talent, his off the court issues has caused him to be removed from the rotation entirely.
The other two guards that the Rockets have under contract are Nate Hinton and Jeenathan Williams. They won't be in the rotation, barring injury, because neither of them have a lot of playing experience in the league.
Hinton has played in 23 games in his career and Williams has played in five games in his career. That is not enough experience for them to receive any playing time that isn't garbage minutes. If they want to play they're going to have to earn it in practice.