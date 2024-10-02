One key stat shows how much the Cowboys receivers are holding Dak Prescott back
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys offseason was filled with controversy, drama and scrutiny.
That’s to be expected for a team that has squandered multiple chances at a Lombardi Trophy. Despite posting a 13-3 record in each of the past three seasons, Dallas has seen their regular season success translate into just one postseason victory.
After their playoff loss against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round, team owner Jerry Jones took a conservative approach to the offseason. The Cowboys waited until the final days before the regular season to sign quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to long-term contract extensions.
Unfortunately, the long-lasting contract negotiations left Dallas without any salary cap space to improve their roster through free agency.
Cowboys WRs have gained the least separation per target
Just one month into the 2024 season, the Cowboys are already seeing the consequences of their offseason inactivity.
Prescott has seen his targets gain an average target separation of just 2.8 yards, tied for the least in the league, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
While Lamb has continued to perform like one of the league’s premier wide receivers, there are few reliable options to complement him. Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks is no longer the consistent 1,000-yard receiver he used to be and third-year wide receiver Jalen Tolbert has not developed into a consistent threat yet.
To make matters worse, the Cowboys have no running game to help scheme open the passing attack. Former Cowboys running back Tony Pollard walked away in free agency, and Dallas inexplicably made no efforts to replace him.
Derrick Henry, who left the Tennessee Titans in free agency, wanted to sign with the Cowboys. Instead, Dallas watched him come into AT&T Stadium with the Baltimore Ravens and shed their defense for 174 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 26 touches.
With such little separation and no threat of play-action, Prescott has been forced to simply drop back and be nearly perfect with his throws. That’s led Dallas to an inconsistent start, and their 2-2 record has left a lot to be desired.
Prescott has completed 94 of 149 pass attempts for 1,072 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also added 21 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on seven carries.