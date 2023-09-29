Stats to melt your brain: Vikings offense could be elite ... without the turnovers
The Minnesota Vikings' offense could be elite if they could just hang onto the got dang football!
By John Buhler
Ball security is job security, yours and mine. For years, the Minnesota Vikings have had one of the most balanced and prolific offenses in the NFL. Pro Bowlers galore has now turned into a unit that is starting to give off the vibes of an also-ran. Thus, Minnesota finds itself between a rock and a hard place at 0-3 on the season, entering a must-win game vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 on Sunday.
Franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins has already voiced his frustrations about the team's painfully slow start. If Minnesota drops to 0-4, we might get a rare expletive out of Captain Kirk. Ooh-wee! Regardless, there is one narrative that is being swept under the rug when it comes to the Vikings' miserable start: They might just be unlucky offensively. Like, they are turning the ball over a ton, man.
Alec Lewis of The Athletic highlight the fact that Minnesota has scored touchdowns on 36 percent of its drives that have not resulted in a turnover. This would have them second in the NFL in that regard. Too bad close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. Whether you deem this ball security issue as bad luck, recklessness or whatever, we now have something to needle the Vikings about.
Simply put, if this stat holds true, then we might potentially see the Vikings right their ship here soon.
While the Detroit Lions look to be the cream of the crop in the NFC North, Minnesota could be No. 2.
Minnesota Vikings could be so much better if they limited their turnovers
I think what this outlier stat suggests is that head coach Kevin O'Connell's side of the ball is a very fixable problem. It seems as though he and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips are drawing up something good more often than not from the sidelines in a play-calling perspective. Admittedly, replacing Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook in the offense is not going to be easy, but it can be done.
Once Jordan Addison develops his rapport with Cousins like he has with Justin Jefferson, as well as continued growth out of T.J. Hockenson in the passing game over at tight end, Minnesota could potentially have it in them to go on a winning streak to get back over .500. Unfortunately, their general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wants to blow it up more than a nerd with a 2-liter at the science fair.
Overall, we have to wonder if ball security issues will stop being a coincidence for the Vikings. If they can play with a tad more composure offensively, it would not shock me to see them get back to being a top-half team in a down NFC. No, this is not a Super Bowl-contending squad for so many reasons, but to make the postseason, I would not rule it out just yet, even if they were to stumble down to 0-4...
The fastest way towards Adofo-Mensah jumpstarting a Minnesota rebuild is more Vikings turnovers.