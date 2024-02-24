Steelers: 3 irresponsible mistakes Mike Tomlin has already made this offseason
Should the Pittsburgh Steelers have a season from hell next year, Mike Tomlin will have to wear it.
By John Buhler
2. Continuing to double-down on a bad investment in Kenny Pickett
The Fake Slide King Kenny Pickett is as much of a Pittsburgh Panthers legend as he is a Steelers bust. Not since the Chicago Bears drafted Mitch Trubisky out of North Carolina have we had such an unappetizing combination of a great guy who can't play. Pickett has more fingers on his tiny hands than he will throw touchdowns in a season. His two gloves represent two Steelers seasons wasted.
It was a reach to take him No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Like Desmond Ridder in Atlanta, Pickett was a great college player. However, for differing reasons, it is not going to work out for either quarterback with the team who drafted them. For Tomlin to shamelessly keep doubling down on Pickett says to me that he is not willing to admit to the huge mistake he made in talent evaluation.
At best, Pickett will be the No. 24 quarterback in the NFL hierarchy next season. There will be at least two, probably three, quarterbacks who are better than him in the Steelers' own division. You cannot realistically compete for division titles and playoff positioning when you are at such a disadvantage at the most important position on the football field. This should be the last year Pickett is in Pittsburgh.
For as long as Pickett is enabled to be their starter, the Steelers will have an incredibly low ceiling.