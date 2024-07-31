Steelers avoid catastrophe with latest Roman Wilson injury update
By Lior Lampert
During Tuesday's training camp session, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson suffered an ankle injury.
Unfortunately, the damage was severe enough for Wilson to get carted off the practice field. To make matters worse, head coach Mike Tomlin didn't express optimism in his ominous comments afterward.
Nonetheless, it appears Pittsburgh and Wilson avoided disaster based on intel gathered since.
Steelers avoid catastrophic news with latest Roman Wilson injury update
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Wilson is "week-to-week" and will be "OK." While the latter could get put on the shelf for "some time," the issue doesn't seem "serious."
Moreover, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that there's a "belief" Wilson will be ready to start the season. However, we should "expect" Pittsburgh to "ease" the 2024 third-round pick back into the mix.
Phew. Considering the Steelers already have a scarcity of pass-catchers, they can't afford to be without Wilson. Other than unquestioned No. 1 wideout George Pickens, Pittsburgh doesn't have much to work with, so the former's presence (or lack thereof) looms large.
The Steelers boast arguably the thinnest wide receiver corps in the NFL. Behind Pickens and Wilson, Pittsburgh has veteran journeymen like Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller. Alternatively, they have an unproven, undersized part-time speedster in second-year pro Calvin Austin III.
As you can see, the Steelers need Wilson. So, understandably, the team is taking a cautious approach to ensure he's back at full strength when he returns.
Wilson was Michigan's top receiver during his senior collegiate campaign in 2023. He posted 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns on one of the most run-heavy offenses in the country. His efforts helped the Wolverines complete a perfect season en route to winning a national title.
Alas, it's impractical that Wilson will miss out on a chance to earn valuable offseason reps. But the Steelers will live with it if it means he's in a position to be ready for Week 1.