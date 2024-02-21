Steelers avoiding the Mason Rudolph discussion they need to have
The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for a quarterback, but no one seems to be paying attention to the one that guided them to the playoffs during the 2023 NFL season.
By Kinnu Singh
When the 2023 NFL postseason picture began to take shape, it was no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers were the weakest team in contention. For much of the 2023 NFL season, the Steelers offense was in disarray. The unit performed so poorly that Pittsburgh fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada, marking the first time the Steelers made a midseason coaching change in 82 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
Many of Pittsburgh's offensive maladies can be traced back to the quarterback position. A disappointing sophomore season from quarterback Kenny Pickett produced one of the league’s worst offenses during the 2023 NFL season. Ever since head coach Mike Tomlin suggested that the Steelers would pursue a quarterback upgrade during his season-ending press conference, there has been no shortage of quarterbacks linked to Pittsburgh, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
One name, however, is being ignored: Mason Rudolph.
Mason Rudolph could be the best quarterback for Pittsburgh Steelers
Entering Week 16, Pittsburgh had just a 7 percent chance of making the postseason, per NFL Next Gen Stats. The Steelers had fallen to 7-7 after their third consecutive loss in December. But then, in the bleak midwinter, a hero emerged.
Quarterback Mason Rudolph, who has been with the team since being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, began the season as Pittsburgh's third-string quarterback. After starting quarterback Pickett suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 14, the Steelers tried the Mitch Trubisky experience. After two losses, the team handed the reigns to Rudolph.
The fifth-year veteran led the Steelers to three consecutive wins, as well as their only two games with 30-plus points scored all season. In his three regular season starts, Rudolph completed 53 of 71 pass attempts for 716 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. In the playoff loss against Buffalo, Rudolph completed 22 of 39 pass attempts for 229 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
"Certainly, I don't think that any of us can deny what we've seen [from Mason Rudolph] over the last month or so," Tomlin said, via Steelers.com. "I cannot underscore how impressive it is to be ready. Forget performance. I mean about being ready to deliver. And he was prepared. So certainly, we're less speculative about his capabilities because there's evidence of it in tough circumstances."
Rudolph, who is a free agent, hinted that his time in Pittsburgh had come to an end. While the franchise has expressed interest in signing Rudolph to a new contract, it may not be in the quarterback's best interest. The organization has expressed confidence in Pickett, who will continue to get every opportunity to prove he can be a franchise quarterback. That is the luxury of being a first-round draft pick — a luxury that Rodolph does not have.
While trading for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields would be exciting, it would come at a heavy cost. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is set to be a free agent, would require a substantial financial commitment. Other available options, such as Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson, have just as many question marks as Rudolph does.
If Rudolph returns to the Steelers, he may prove to be the best quarterback Pittsburgh has seen since the retirement of former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
"I think Mason did a great job coming in the last few games," Roethlisberger said on his Footbahlin podcast. "He earned himself a chance to compete either here or get paid somewhere else. We'll see what happens."