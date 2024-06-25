Steelers' best WR2 bet might be skipping the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes altogether
By John Buhler
For as much fun as it would have been to see San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, that doesn't feel like it is going to happen. Instead, it probably serves the Steelers to look elsewhere to round out their underwhelming receiving corps centered around the mercurial George Pickens. To be frank, they should look to Nashville instead.
It may not be the sexiest of offseason acquisitions, but the connection between the Steelers and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is not going away. Although his first two years in the league have been nothing to write home about, Burks was an absolute stud in college playing for Arkansas. Also keep in mind that there is a new regime in town in Nashville, one that did not draft him.
Although his time with the Titans did not overlap with new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Burks was still a Mike Vrabel draft pick, to some extent. Frankly, it may have been more of a Jon Robinson selection in the wake of the Titans trading away A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for some strange reason. Regardless, there is still possibly some upside remaining with Burks here.
Most importantly, Burks is not going to cost the Steelers as much as would Aiyuk in a major trade.
Pittsburgh Steelers should target Tennessee Titans WR Treylon Burks
Because Aiyuk is playing out his fifth-year option with the 49ers out of Arizona State, whoever trades for him, or not, will have to think about extending him pronto. He is going to be making way more than whatever the 49ers are paying him for this season. As for Burks, he is only entering year three out of Arkansas. Theoretically, the Steelers or whoever could extend the fifth-year option to price control.
Being totally honest, Burks may not merit getting the fifth-year option, even if he balls out this fall. This is because we have his first two years in the league as evidence that maybe he is not going to be a No. 1 or No. 2 guy in this league. There is nothing wrong with that, but in a hard salary cap, you have to be smarter with your money. Of course, he could put up better numbers playing for his new coach.
For as many questions as I have about the Titans roster, I don't have that about their first-time head coach Brian Callahan. He was a fantastic offensive coordinator in Cincinnati for years. With his coaching pedigree, I think he will be huge in helping the Titans get out of whatever quagmire they currently find themselves in. Then again, Burks may not have a role on this team under a new regime.
For the right day-three draft pick, I think the Steelers could get Burks to come play for them this fall.