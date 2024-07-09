Steelers can use Mike Tomlin connection to replace Cam Sutton on the fly
By Lior Lampert
The Pittsburgh Steelers reuniting with veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton this offseason has caused an uproar, and understandably so.
Amid legal troubles for his involvement in a domestic violence case, the Steelers took a plunge on Sutton. And on Monday, the franchise's puzzling judgment to sign him haunted them in the worst way possible.
Sutton will serve an eight-game suspension to begin the 2024 NFL campaign. So, not only has Pittsburgh assumed negative publicity for the move, but they now still need secondary help. At this juncture in the offseason, where are they supposed to go to address the position? We can draw a connection to one potential option based on a story LeeAnn Lowman of Steelers Nation published in March.
Lowman wrote about former Steelers corner and current free agent Patrick Peterson, who was released by Pittsburgh only a handful of days prior. Lowman noted how the latter was surprised when receiving a call from head coach Mike Tomlin about the team opting to cut him. Nonetheless, the report leads us to believe that the two sides reconvening down the line remains viable. Sans Sutton, an opportunity now presents itself.
Steelers can use Mike Tomlin's connection to Patrick Peterson to replace Cam Sutton ASAP
In the publication, Lowman cites a podcast episode of "All Things Covered", co-hosted by Peterson and former Steeler-turned-CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden. During the conversation, the two defensive backs discussed the increasingly noteworthy conversation between the eight-time Pro Bowler and Tomlin regarding the decision.
"It was a shocking phone call, just coming off a break, but then I had an opportunity to talk to Coach [Mike] Tomlin," Peterson said. "Then later on ... me and Coach Tomlin [spoke] on the phone and talked about some things, and the door may still be open."
Peterson would welcome a return to Pittsburgh if those comments are any indication. His familiarity with Tomlin and the Steelers' defensive scheme only makes it more feasible and worthwhile for all parties involved.
Entering his age-34 season, Peterson is no longer the elite talent he once was. However, he is a dependable contributor who can fill a need for the Steelers that they will be hard-pressed to address otherwise.
In 2023, his lone year in Pittsburgh, Peterson produced 42 combined tackles and 11 pass deflections across 17 regular-season contests. Moreover, he earned a 60.5 overall Pro Football Focus player grade.
While the Steelers parted ways with Peterson months ago, it seems like a financially motivated transaction. Pittsburgh cleared $6.85 million of cap space by doing so, though Tomlin appears willing to tap back into the well.