Steelers have a chance to do the dumbest thing ever with Russell Wilson
The Steelers can ruin the Russell Wilson experiment before it even started
Coming off yet another disappointing offensive season, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally decided that enough was enough and wanted to shake things up. The most important change made came in the quarterback room. It has a completely new look, which is exciting.
The Steelers signed Russell Wilson to a one-year deal to be their new starter. As uninspiring as a Wilson signing might be, the Steelers are only responsible for the veteran minimum with the Broncos covering the rest of his monstrous $39 million salary. The Steelers then replaced Kenny Pickett with a player in Justin Fields who has a much higher ceiling to be Wilson's backup, at least for this season.
This plan makes some sense for Pittsburgh mostly because it doesn't lock them in at the quarterback position. If Wilson or Fields plays extraordinarily well, perhaps they can receive a longer-term contract, but as of now, it's on them to prove themselves. At least that's what we thought.
Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that Wilson and the Steelers are planning on inking a long-term deal after the season. That would be... something.
Committing to a Russell Wilson extension before he plays a snap would be a major Steelers blunder
The only thing that makes this Russell Wilson experiment interesting is the fact that he's going to be playing on a minimum contract this season. Wilson might've been cut by the Broncos but he wasn't horrific this past season as he completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions. He has a chance to show that he's still a capable starter while playing on the minimum.
Wilson might not be what he once was, but he was certainly better than what Pittsburgh has had in the last couple of years. Still, committing to an extension with the 35-year-old who struggled so much to the point where he was eventually released would be mind-bogglingly bad.
First, Wilson is 35 years old. How many good years does he have left, if any? Second, why is this discussed before he even takes a snap? The Broncos assumed Wilson was a perfect fit to be their long-term solution under center, yet that failed miserably. Third, what was the point of acquiring Justin Fields if he's never going to get a look? Wilson isn't signing an extension to be a backup. It just doesn't make any sense.
Committing to Wilson to begin this season as a starter makes sense. He's probably better right now than Fields. Committing to him past Week 1, let alone for years down the line makes absolutely no sense. At least let Russ cook first.