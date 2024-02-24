Steelers clear cap space, but now have a new offseason priority
The Pittsburgh Steelers released starting center Mason Cole for cap relief, but now they'll likely have to fill the pivotal role during the 2024 NFL Draft or free agency.
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the release of starting center Mason Cole, who started 34 games after being acquired in free agency two seasons ago.
Releasing Cole clears nearly $5 million in cap space for the Steelers, adding to the league's unprecedented increase in salary cap space, which took a $30 million leap from last year's figure. The Steelers now have $11.3 million salary cap space available, although some of that will need to be set aside to sign the team's upcoming rookie draft class.
Steelers will search for a new starting center
Cole was plagued by inconsistency during his time in Pittsburgh, notably allowing a staggering 31 quarterback pressures this past season, per Pro Football Focus, and that likely played a part in the team's decision to part ways with the struggling center.
Still, it's a risky decision for the Steelers to make considering the numerous uncertainties that already surround their offense. With the quarterback position in flux, the Steelers now add another critical position of need heading into the 2024 NFL offseason.
There are rarely any quality offensive linemen available in free agency. With such a scarcity at the position, the Steelers will have limited options to fill the void.
Former Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams is the top center available in free agency this season, per Pro Football Focus. Williams is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 14, but he thrived as a run blocker in the Dolphins' zone-blocking scheme. The 26-year-old may be out of the Steelers' price range, however. Spotrac estimates that Williams is worth a five-year, $67.6 million contract — a $13.5 million average annual salary.
Former Tennessee Titans center Aaron Brewer presents a viable option as well. Like Williams, he would perform best in a zone-based scheme where he could use his agility to reach the second level and wall off linebackers. Opponents have been able to take advantage of the undrafted 275-pound lineman with bull rushes, and he would need to add some weight to truly anchor the middle of Pittsburgh's line. He is just 26 years old, so he should continue to improve. His market value is projected to earn him a three-year, $15.7 million contract, according to Spotrac.
Former Las Vegas Raiders Andre James is also available. James has shown promise in pass protection, especially against shiftier defensive tackles. However, he struggled against some of the league's best power rushers as well.
The importance of the offensive center
In the NFL, offensive coaches employ a variety of schemes to attack defenses. Despite their differences, every approach begins with the offensive line. Football is truly won in the trenches — no offense can move the ball with a porous offensive line, regardless of their talent.
The center plays a pivotal role on the offense, especially during pre-snap operations on teams with a young or inexperienced quarterback. Before the snap, the center is often tasked with identifying potential stunts and blitzes from the defensive alignment and communicating protection adjustments to the rest of the offensive line. The ability to set the protection schemes is crucial to keep the quarterback safe and upright.
All offensive linemen are the quarterback's best friends, but in particular, the center has a unique — and slightly intimate — relationship with the quarterback.
When Tom Brady took his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, among the first things on his list of priorities was to teach center Ryan Jensen how to take a towel, coat it with baby powder and rub it on his backside. That way, it would never leave the stench of sweat on Brady's hand when he reached for the football during the snap.
It seems that Cole and Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett enjoyed a similar relationship, with the veteran Cole guiding Pickett in the early years of his NFL journey. Last July, Pickett described Cole as "one of the most underrated players" on the team.
"Mason's definitely the leader of the room," Pickett said on Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward's Not Just Football podcast. "It kind of branches out from him, him being the center, with some of the Mike points and stuff like that we're doing."
"He's just another veteran guy that's played a lot of football," Pickett continued. "Really smart, knows the game. I think he's one of the more underrated players on our team with how talented he is, too. He's a guy that I love having up front."
The feeling was mutual: Cole has hyped up Picket in the past by describing him as a "special talent" and a "winner"
Only time will tell if releasing an invaluable locker room leader like Cole is worth $5 million. Losing a veteran who's directed the offense by setting protections through Pickett's young career likely costs more than what the Steelers recouped by releasing him.