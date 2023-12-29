Steelers coaching staff ignores Ben Roethlisberger, despite a decent idea for once
Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger had a decent idea for Joey Porter, Jr., but the coaching staff wants nothing to do with him.
By Mark Powell
Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is enjoying his post-playing career as a talking head. His podcast, 'Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger', is exceptionally popular among Pittsburgh football fans.
Big Ben hasn't shied away from criticism of this Steelers team or the coaching staff. Odds are, Mike Tomlin and Co. have heard his critiques, even if they claim not to. Roethlisberger carries with him a tremendous amount of influence in Steelers inner circles given he just played for the team a few years ago and is a future Hall of Famer.
On a recent edition of his podcast, Roethlisberger made a helpful suggestion to Joey Porter, Jr.
“He’s a physical football player. He gets his hands on people. And so I love that they just let him play,” Roethlisberger said on his podcast, Footbahlin. “He’s playing as well as any rookie, not just (a) corner, but rookie in this league. … He’s playing really well. (He) should get some definite consideration for Rookie of the Year…. But he should put the same-colored gloves on as the opposing jersey. He wore those bright yellow gloves, and it just sticks out like a sore thumb.”
Steelers shoot down Ben Roethlisberger's idea for Joey Porter, Jr.
This is a helpful point by Ben, as Porter, Jr. could distract the opposing wide receivers, coaching staff and even quarterback with a simple alteration to his uniform. It's legal via NFL rules, and given Porter Jr. is already one of the best young corners in the AFC North, another advantage could be the difference between an opposing wideout picking up a first down and the Steelers defense getting off the field. Yet, Pittsburgh DC Teryl Austin shot that down quickly.
“I’m more focused on us playing clean and playing good football than trying to hide some other stuff. I didn’t see it and –but that’s not what we are focused on,” Austin said, via Pittsburgh Sports Now's Nick Farabaugh.
If you're confused as to why this coaching staff in particular wouldn't take outside help from a former player, I am, too. This is doubly true of a player like Roethlisberger, who is speaking from experience as a Hall-of-Fame QB.