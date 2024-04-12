Steelers are acting mighty cocky about crucial offensive position going into draft
The Steelers better be right.
The Pittsburgh Steelers completely revamped their offense this offseason. Not only did they hire Arthur Smith to be their offensive coordinator, but the quarterback room looks completely different as well. Out are Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, and in are Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
Perhaps the most surprising move Pittsburgh made this offseason was trading Diontae Johnson to the Panthers. Johnson has had a couple of down years in a row after being a Pro Bowler in 2021, but he's still a very capable WR2.
Since trading Johnson, all the Steelers have done is sign receivers like Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, fine depth guys but nowhere near the talent level of Johnson. With most impactful free agents off the board, the Steelers addressing the need to add another high-end wideout to play alongside George Pickens would make sense to do in the draft, but ESPN insiders seem to believe it won't happen in Round 1.
The reason why is quite simple. The Steelers believe they can find WR talent later in the draft and use their early pick on a different need. Bold.
Steelers are acting mighty cocky about WR position going into draft
When asked about what the Steelers are planning on doing in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, here's what one writer had to say.
"I can't tell you the player, but I can tell you it'll be an offensive lineman," said one team source. There has been buzz about Pittsburgh adding a wide receiver at No. 20, but the feeling I got in making calls to teams this week is that the Steelers believe they're an elite team at drafting receiver talent outside the top 32 picks, and history backs that up."
The Steelers could use an offensive lineman, particularly at the center position, so their choosing to go that route in Round 1 would make some sense. However, they're still neglecting a major position of need by doing that.
Pittsburgh has George Pickens, a really good young receiver, but their WR2 would probably be Van Jefferson if the season started today. Jefferson had 20 receptions for 209 yards last season splitting time with the Rams and Falcons. While he did put up 802 yards in 2021, he's combined for fewer than 800 yards in the other three years of his career.
They know WR is a major need, and are using their history to suggest that they don't need to address that need in Round 1. You know, it does make sense.
Pickens was a second-round pick in 2022. Chase Claypool had some productive seasons in Pittsburgh and was a second-round pick in 2020. Diontae Johnson was a third-round pick back in 2019. Juju Smith-Schuster was a second-round pick in 2017. That's six years' worth of second- or third-round picks that turned out to be really strong selections.
No, it doesn't appear as if the Steelers will select a receiver with a very high ceiling according to most, but they've proven they can find diamonds in the rough at that position. The Steelers are far from perfect when it comes to drafting and team building, but finding receivers is a strength they've proven to have.