Steelers connected to receiver who would make George Pickens’ life easier
This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers made significant changes to their wide receiver room. They dealt Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. They released veteran Allen Robinson after only one season with the organization. In free agency, they added former Falcons Scotty Miller and Van Jefferson, as well as speedy Quez Watkins (Eagles). General manager Omar Khan used a third-round pick in April on University of Michigan’s Roman Wilson.
However, the names that remain in the news when it comes to Mike Tomlin’s team are Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Courtland Sutton. In order to obtain any of these standout player’s services, the Steelers would have to orchestrate a trade.
There’s little doubt that Tomlin and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith would welcome another big-play wideout to pair with talented George Pickens. Is there another solution?
Can Michael Thomas regain his All-Pro form?
Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballantine came up with a list of seven veteran free agents this week that could aid some teams before training camp. The only wide receiver on the list is a once-prolific pass-catcher that has seen his career dramatically affected by injuries in recent years.
Ohio State’s Michael Thomas was a second-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2016. In his first four NFL campaigns, he totaled an incredible 470 catches for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns. In 2019, he set a new league record with 149 receptions. Over that span, he was named to three Pro Bowls, earned All-Pro honors twice and was named the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
Then came the injuries and more. Over the past four seasons, Thomas has missed a total of 47 regular-season contests. That includes the entire 2021 campaign. This offseason, the seven-year pro was given the pink slip, and he remains on the open market.
Back in late May, Noah Strackbein of SI.com reported that the Steelers had been in contact with Thomas. This coming Tuesday, Pittsburgh’s three-day mandatory begins. Could the team have a new pass-catcher on the roster by then?